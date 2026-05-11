Morning Buzz: May 11, 2026

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It Takes a Village summer program offered this year

The City of Grand Rapids is rolling out a full summer of free weekend programs designed to keep teens safe, active, and connected. The new "It Takes A Village" initiative will offer sports, music, art, games, food, and mentorship for youth ages 12 to 17 at three locations across the city.

This summer's lineup includes City Vibes at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, Nightquest at Lifequest Urban Outreach, and Freestyle Fridays at Muse GR.

Grand Rapids Watch Company launches

Want to wear some history on your wrist? Grand Rapids Watch Company is a brand-new, independent watch brand. The company is premiering with the "John Ball 40" model, a timepiece inspired by the original 40 acres that became John Ball Park and John Ball Zoo.

As a new player in the industry, the Grand Rapids Watch Company focuses on "stories told through time" rather than fleeting trends, with designs that highlight local landmarks and personal milestones. Every sale from this new venture includes a donation to a local charity connected to the specific watch model. $10 of every sale of the John Ball 40 will go to John Ball Zoo.

Learn more about the new company and check out the watch at grwatchco.com.

Master Composter Course offered by Kent County DPW

Kent County is turning food scraps into a community project with its new master composter course!

The free program from the Kent County Department of Public Works teaches residents how to transform kitchen scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich compost instead of sending it to the landfill. The first course graduated 17 new "community champions" who learned hands-on composting skills through partnerships with local groups including the City of Grand Rapids, MSU Extension, and a West Michigan composting business.

After the strong response to the inaugural class, the DPW says more master composter courses are planned for future spring seasons.

Prom With A Purpose at the Momentum Center

The Momentum Center is hosting its annual "Prom With a Purpose" this Friday, May 15, at the Trillium Event Center to foster a community where every individual is fully visible and connected.

Themed "Shining Together", the event is designed to break down barriers by reducing the stibma associated with mental illness, disabilities, and addiction recovery. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and this fun event doubles as a fundraiser to support the programming that nurtures and inspires individuals year-round.

Tickets to the dinner, dancing, and more, plus sponsorship options are available at momentumcentergh.org/prom.

Cirque Italia Water Circus in Portage

The big top is rolling back into Portage as Cirque Italia's Water Circus brings its high-flying, splash-filled spectacle to The Crossroads this Friday, May 15 through Monday, May 18.

Audiences will see an international cast of acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, dancers, and clows performing above and around a stage filled with water, fountains, and theatrical effects. The animal-free production is designed for the whole family with tickets starting at $10, with special family deals available.

Visit cirqueitalia.com for information.

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