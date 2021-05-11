Morning Buzz: May 11

What better way to celebrate the theaters being open again than with a free movie?

Sperry's Moviehouse in Holland is giving away free movie tickets for select movies playing on May 14 and 21.

Tickets can be used to see movies like "Mortal Kombat," "The Water Man," and "Spiral: Wrath of Man."

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday afternoon for the May 14 movie, and can only be reserved online.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot before tickets run out at sperrysmoviehouse.com.

2. Farmers markets are opening across West Michigan.

Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming is officially opening its Farmers Market on Thursday. Their market runs every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Portage opens its Farmers Market this weekend, hosting over 30 vendors in the City Hall parking lot on Westnage Avenue and the Holland Farmers Market begins May 12 for the season.

Each market promises fresh local produce, crafts, and lots more. There will be plenty of space for social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, and other health guidelines in place.

3. The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon is slowing things down with the "Turtle Travels" interactive exhibit.

Kids can learn about turtles and tortoises and their habitats. It's free for Muskegon County residents and Museum Members.

Admission for everyone else ages three and up is just $5.

Turtle Travels runs May 21 through September 4.

More information can be found at lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. Toy company Mattel wants to recycle used Barbies and Matchbox cars.

The company is launching a pilot program named Mattel Playback.

People can send back their old toys to Mattel so they can be reused for future toys. All people need to do is go to Mattel's website, print out a free shipping label, and mail the toys to Mattel.

Toys will be processed and recycled. Materials that can't be reused will be downcycled into other plastic products.