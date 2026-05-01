Morning Buzz: May 1, 2026

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Empty The Shelters

The Bissell Pet Foundation is celebrating a major milestone in Grand Rapids, marking ten years of its life-changing Empty the Shelters program! From today through the 17th, local shelters will join hundreds across the country offering reduced-fee adoptions of $70 or less for pets that are already spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Over the past decade, this incredible initiative has helped nearly 400,000 pets find their forever homes. Visit bissellpetfoundation.org for an interactive map to find participating shelters.

Bark in the Park Kalamazoo

The City of Kalamazoo's Parks and Rec Department is inviting you to bring your furry friends to Fairmount Dog Park today for Bark in the Park!

The free event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. this evening and features pet adoptions with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, live music from DJ Coach Kev, and local food trucks. Owners can also enter their pets into the "Kalamazoo's Cutest Pup" competition for a chance to win prize baskets.

For more information, visit the KZoo Parks Facebook page.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight Gala

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is hosting its 25th Flight Gala and Celebration tomorrow from 5 to 9 P.M. at the Sheraton Grand Rapids Airport Hotel.

This milestone evening is designed to mirror the First Night Veterans Experience in Washington, D.C., complete with a full buffet dinner, dessert, and a moving color guard presentation of the national anthem. Guests will also hear from featured speaker Jonathan Turbull, while awards and live auction will also be given out.

Tickets are $150 individually or $1,200 for a table of eight. Visit midmichiganhonorflight.org to get yours!

Kalamazoo Crop Hunger Walk

Join in as the Kalamazoo Walers are hitting the pavement to fight food insecurity both at home and abroad. The Crop Hunger Walk returns to downtown Kalamazoo on May 3 with a goal to raise at least $25,000 for critical food programs. Recent data shows over 38,000 residents in Kalamazoo County are food-insecure, including over 9,500 children.

Event proceeds will support local efforts through Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, along with global initiatives from Church World Service. Check-in begins on Sunday at 1 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church on South Westnedge Ave.

Blain's Fest 2026

Blain's Farm and Fleet is rolling out Blain's Fest 2026, a three-day, in-store celebration packed with fun, deals, and community spirit. From today through Sunday, all store locations will transform into weekend playgrounds with seasonal savings, family-friendly activities, and more than $100,000 in prizes up for grabs.

There are three West Michigan locations: Holland, Standale, and Portage.

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