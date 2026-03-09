Morning Buzz: March 9, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan's Adventure sold

Six Flags has announced plans to sell seven of its parks across North America, including Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon, as part of a $331 million deal with EPR Properties.

The transaction is expected to close later this spring, but park leaders say guests shouldn't notice any changes immediately. The park will continue operating as usual for the 2026 season, and all season passes will still be honored. The new owner plans to partner with a company called Enchanted Parks to run the property, with the goal of investing in and growing these regional attractions.

Southside Creekways project presentations

Residents can directly map out new trail routes and define recreation priorities for the Southside Creekways project during a community event on March 11.

The City of Grand Rapids Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting the open house at the MLK Park Community Center from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. to reimagine the Silver Creek and Plaster Creek corridors.

Participants will work alongside the community leadership team to refine mobility options and quality-of-life enhancements for southeast Grand Rapids. Optional project presentations are scheduled for 12:30 P.M. and 6:30 P.M. with meals provided during both lunch and dinner sessions while supplies last.

For more project updates or to share feedback online, visit publicinput.com/southsidecreekways.

AMC Theatres celebrates Women's History Month

AMC Theatres is launching two special film series in March, celebrating Women's History Month and sharing inspiring stories through a new "Voices of Hope" program.

The women's history series runs through March 31 and features classic films like Little Women, Erin Brockovich, Steel Magnolias, and A League of Their Own, with special showtimes on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

At the same time, the new Voices of Hope series will feature faith-focused films like I Can Only Imagine and Jesus Revolution every SUnday and Wednesday through April 1.

All 12 films are being offered at discounted "fan faves" pricing. For showtimes and tickets, visit amctheatres.com.

Passport fair provided by U.S. Postal Service

Are you planning an international getaway but can't find a passport appointment? The U.S. Postal Service is solving the scheduling struggle by hosting a walk-in passport fair this Tuesday, March 10 at the Grand Rapids Northwest Post Office.

In partnership with congresswoman Hillary Scholten's office, representatives will be on-site from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. to assist with new applications and provide photo services without the need for a pre-booked slot. Applicants are served on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is encouraged.

Make sure to bring your photo I.D., proof of citizenship, and the required fees payable by cash or check. For a complete checklist of what to bring to ensure your application is processed, visit travel.state.gov/passport.

Grand Coney ranked within top 40 of favorite late-night bites in new survey

A new survey from ace.com asked more than 3,000 night owls to name the best after-midnight eats in the U.S., and one Grand Rapids favorite made the list!

Grand Coney Diner ranked #38 in the country, serving up classic Michigan coney dogs, burgers, and breakfast 24 hours a day on Michigan Street. The diner is known for using iconic Koegle's hot dogs and Detroit-style chili, with signature items like the "Calder City" Coney.

Also making the Michigan list included Carter's Hamburgers in Dearborn at #28 and Fleetwood Diner in Ann Arbor at #43.

