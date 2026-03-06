Morning Buzz: March 6, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo Lantern Fest returns

Light up your Spring nights! The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is returning to John Ball Zoo!

The popular event runs April 8 through June 14 and features dozens of massive handmade lanterns - some nearly 30 feet tall, transforming the zoo into a glowing world of color and storytelling.

This year's theme, "Realms of Wonder", celebrates wildlife and Chinese cultural artistry with stunning displays, traditional performances, acrobatics, and more.

The festival happens Wednesday through Sunday through May 17, then Tuesday through Sunday beginning May 19. Hours are 7:30 to 10:30 P.M.

Timed entry tickets start at $22, member sales started March 2, and public sales begin March 9. Get your tickets at johnballzoo.org.

Sensory Sunday at the GRPM

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting Sensory Sunday on March 8, creating a calmer and more welcoming space for guests with autism or sensory-processing needs. From quieting the famous city hall clock to adjusting lighting and modifying planetarium shows, staff are curating a relaxed setting for curiosity and discovery.

The program runs the second Sunday of every month to provide an inclusive environment for all ages. Visit grpm.org for more information.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts staff member to appear on Jeopardy

A familiar face from the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is about to step into America's favorite quiz show spotlight! James Denison, a postdoctoral curatorial fellow at the KIA, will appear as a contestant on Jeopardy! It airs today from 7:30 to 8 P.M.

Denison, who also teaches art history at Kalamazoo College, has been a fan of the show since he was young and calls this appearance a lifelong dream come true. The KIA community is encouraging viewers across Southwest Michigan to tune in and cheer him on during the broadcast or stream it the next day on Hulu and Peacock.

Learn more about the museum and its programs at kiarts.org.

Winter Jam at Van Andel Arena

Christian music's biggest tour rolls into Van Andel Arena as Winter Jam returns this Sunday, March 8, featuring Matthew West, Katy Nichole, Hulvey, and Newsong. Sticking to its legendary mission of accessibility, there are no tickets to purchase in advance, just a $15 cash or check donation at the door.

It is all general admission seating, so first-come, first-served, and the line starts early. Doors open at 4 P.M. for the pre-jam party. The main show kicks off at 5. More information can be found at vanandelarena.com.

Ludington nominated for "Best Historic Small Town" by USA Today

A West Michigan gem is back in the national spotlight! Ludington has been nominated once again for "Best Historic Small Town" in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, after taking the number one spot in 2024 and fourth place last year.

Voting is open now through March 30, and fans can cast a vote every day for the Lake Michigan community known for its lighthouses, maritime museum, historic white pine village, and the iconic S.S. Badger. At the same time, the Ludington Area Visitors Bureau just received an $88,000 USDA grant to help promote the region's historic landmarks and create new self-guided tours and interactive experiences.

To vote and learn more about the area's history, visit pureludington.com.

