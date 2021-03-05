Morning Buzz: March 5

1. Ready to hop on a plane? Allegiant has announced new non-stop routes to two new cities from the Ford International Airport.

Get one-way fares to Boston for $40 and a little more than $80 for one-way tickets to Destin, Florida. That's the Northwest part of the state, in the area known as The Panhandle.

Tickets must be purchased by March 8 and travel by April 29. These new routes will take off twice a week.

Allegiant says Grand Rapids continues to be an important market and may offer additional routes throughout the year.

2. A local real estate agency is collecting food and other essentials for Meals on Wheels West Michigan.

Baragar Realty is accepting items at their Grand Rapids location through March 22. They're specifically looking for canned goods, along with cleaning and personal health products.

Money can also be donated on their website.

The agency says the need for Meals on Wheels has doubled in the last year, so they're asking for help stocking the shelves.

3. Looking for a unique summer job? Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon is hiring around 800 positions.

Those jobs include food service, merchandise, games, admissions, security, maintenance, rides, lifeguards, park services, and more.

Their parent company, Cedar Fair, is hosting the National Hiring Day Virtual Event on Saturday, March 13. For more details, visit jobs.cedarfair.com.

The amusement park is set to open on May 29. In regard to COVID-19, Michigan's Adventure says they're continuing to monitor state guidelines and are working with industry and government officials to ensure their reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations.

4. The Big 10 Conference is giving the green light for fans to attend next week's tournament games.

According to the Big 10, the plan is to allow 8,000 fans inside.

A limited number of mobile tickets will go on sale through each school's ticket office, and stadium gates will open one hour before game time.

Games are being played from March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

5. Tacos and makeup may be an unlikely combo, but they're coming together thanks to Chipotle and Elf Cosmetics.

The eye shadow palette also includes a coupon for free chips and salsa from Chipotle.

With the makeup line comes a new limited menu item at the Mexican chain restaurant. The vegan "Eye. Chips. Face. Bowl." will be available starting March 10.