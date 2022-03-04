Morning Buzz: March 4

1. An incredible discovery has been made in one of the Great Lakes. The Atlanta, a barge that sank in 1891, has been discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior.

The Atlanta was found in 650 feet of water about 35 miles off Deer Park.

The Atlanta was upbound with a load of gold in tow of the Steamer Wilhelm on May 4, 1891, when both vessels got caught in a Northwest gale. The towline snapped and the crew took to the lifeboat.

According to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, the crew rowed for several hours before coming into sight of the crisp point life-saving station.

While attempting to land the boat near the station, it overturned. Only two of the crew members made it back to safety

2. West Michigan's largest Home & Garden Show is underway for its 43rd season.

The show features 11 gardens, five free seminar stages, and more than 300 local businesses.

Exhibitors are showcasing a variety of different products and services- from home spas and landscaping work to kitchen and bath remodeling- and so much more.

The show runs through Sunday, and more information on ticket prices can be found here.

3. Amazon is partnering with more than 140 universities to provide fully-funded college tuition for its employees.

It's part of the company's career choice program, which is designed to help employees gain new skills, whether they stay at Amazon or move elsewhere.

This announcement brings in local colleges across the nation, including four in Michigan. Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University are two of the schools partnering with them.

Learn more about career choices on Amazon's website.

4. Costco membership fees may be the next item to feel the impact of inflation.

The wholesale club's CFO says it's possible a price increase is on the way, but a final decision

has yet to be made.

Costco hasn't raised the membership charges in roughly five years.

According to the company, the cost of membership normally goes up every five and a half years.

Currently, their entry-level membership is $60 a year.

The rotisserie chickens are still staying at $5 a bird though.

5. Get ready to spend a full day unplugged from technology. The National Day of Unplugging runs from sundown to sundown Friday to Saturday.

Unplug from your smartphones, TVs, and other screens to make space for other things. Read a physical book or newspaper, have a conversation uninterrupted by technology, go for a hike, clean out your closets, and more!

Once you get back on technology, you can post about your experience with the social media #NationalDayOfUnplugging.