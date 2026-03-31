Morning Buzz: March 31, 2026

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KCC seeking outdoor sculpture art submissions

Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek is looking for outdoor sculptures to feature across campus through 2029. Selected artists get a $1,500 stipend and their work on display for three years.

Submissions are due May 1, with installation happening early summer. If you've got something bold and built to handle the elements, this is your moment! To learn more, head to kellogg.edu/art-on-campus.

S.S. Badger begins summer sailing season May 15

It's time to set sail on a Lake Michigan cruise aboard the S.S. Badger as the 2026 sailing season officially kicks off May 15!

The iconic steamship, America's last coal-fired passenger steamship, returns to Lake Michigan with a fresh dining menu, renovated state rooms, and fun entertainment including the fan-favorite Badger Bingo for passengers to enjoy during the crossing.

Travelers can choose between quick round-trips or the specially priced Great Lake Getaway deals to Ludington or Manitowoc for an extended adventure. The maiden voyage weekend runs May 15 through 17 and will feature exclusive port city celebrations and local discounts.

For a full schedule and ticket pricing, visit ssbadger.com.

Paws, Claws, and Corks raises over $202,000

Our friends at the Humane Society of West Michigan threw one heck of a party and the totals are in! Paws, Claws, and Corks raised more than $202,000 for animal welfare!

The event was held at The Big Room at Silva this year, with several local restaurants serving up small plates, beer, wine, and other drink tastings, so many silent auction items, and an exciting live auction. The team also brought plenty of adoptable puppies!

PCC is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year. Well done!

Applications open for Michigan Gas Utilities' Ambassadog

Unleash your pup's potential as Michigan Gas Utilities searches for its next Safe Digging Ambassadog! It's been a good run for Bandit, a one-year-old pup from Benton Harbor, but now is the time for a new winner.

MGU customers have until April 6 to submit photos of their dogs digging to become the face of a year-long social media campaign promoting 811 safety. The winning canine will help remind neighbors to notify Miss Dig at least three days before starting any outdoor projects to prevent dangerous utility strikes.

To nominate your four-legged friend or view official contest rules, visit michigangasutilities.com.

Mission Point Resort named "Best of the Midwest" in Midwest Living

Mackinac Island just scored another big win! Mission Point Resort has been named one of Midwest Living's 2026 "Best of the Midwest" winners, highlighting it as a standout destination in the region.

The family-owned resort on the island is getting recognized for its waterfront views, evolving dining options, and overall experience.

The 2026 season kicks off April 30 with upgrades, new food offerings, and special events planned. Head to missionpoint.com to plan your trip.

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