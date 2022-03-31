Morning Buzz: March 31

1. It's almost time to boogie to help support a 5-year-old boy in Mattawan.

Brody has Pre-B-Cell Leukemia, and according to the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo, he's in his last leg of treatment after 15 long months, and he recently returned to school.

To help keep his spirits up, the Mattawan Dream Team is asking everyone to stop what they're doing for 10 minutes this morning, and do a little dance for Brody by posting it to social media.

Organizers are asking people to use #BoogieForBrody, so he'll be able to look at everything and listen to people's messages.

The event is going on from 10:15 to 10:25 a.m. where you are.

2. Grand Rapids is announcing a big event coming this summer. For the first time ever, West Michigan is hosting the Firefighter Challenge.

New this year, organizers are allowing everyone to compete.

The course will have several different obstacles to overcome. It consists of carrying a hose several flights of stairs, forcible entry, and carry a victim across the finish line.

Grand Rapids Fire Department also hopes to use this even as a recruitment tool.

The challenge is the weekend of July 29 at Calder Plaza. Prices for you to be in this challenge ranges from $25 to $40.

3. Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision for parents-to-be, especially nowadays with so many options ranging from modern names to the classics that have stood the test of time.

Names.org released the most popular baby names in Michigan in 2022 based on Social Security Administration data on births and user interest on its website.

For boys, Noah ranks number one followed by Liam and Oliver. Lucas is a new name on the list this year. Eight of Michigan's Top 10 boy's names are also on the National Top 10 List, the two names unique to Michigan are Theodore and Jack.

For girls, Amelia, Charlotte, and Olivia top the list. Harper and Eleanor are new names on the list this year. Eight of Michigan's Top 10 girls names are also on the National Top 10 list, the two names unique to Michigan are Harper and Eleanor.

4. Baked, boiled, mashed. However you like them, enjoy potatoes on Thursday, because it's National Tater Day.

Some fun facts: There are more than 4,000 varieties in the United States. There are more than 200 varieties in the United States.

Potatoes are the most consumed vegetable in the U.S.

5. While Earth's volcanoes are spewing lava, scientists say Pluto had much cooler volcanic eruptions.

A new study reveals the dwarf planet has giant ice volcanoes that were active as recently as 100 to 200 million years ago.

The discovery was made during NASA's New Horizons Mission. They believe when Pluto's volcanoes erupted, a cold mixture of ice and water flowed out like toothpaste onto the planet's surface.

