Morning Buzz: March 31

1. The West Michigan vaccine clinic at DeVos Place has expanded vaccine availability to anyone 16 and older, effective immediately.

The clinic at DeVos Place is by appointment only. Also, volunteers are needed to help support this expansion.

If you volunteer, you'll be asked to assist with greeting attendees, escort anyone who needs help, sanitize and organize supplies, perform temperature checks, and more. No previous medical experience is required to volunteer.

More information can be found at wmvaccineclinic.org.

2. Today is Go Orange Day, a chance for people to help make a donation to feed kids in need in West Michigan.

Due to COVID, the organization is asking people to make a donation at one of their three locations in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Allegan.

From 12-5, they are asking for items like fruit cups or pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, or brown lunch bags.

Organizers ask that people wear orange, or even consider decorating the car to get involved.

To learn more visit kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange.

3. Metro and the University of Michigan Health are breaking ground on a newer, larger facility in Allendale.

It's a 15-000 square-foot facility on the corner of 48th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive, and it should be done by next spring.

The current clinic in Allendale has been open since 2009, but the city's population has grown by almost 30 percent since then.

4. Getting back on your feet can require some rehab, but there's some great news! Holland Community Aquatics Center is teaming up with Mary Free Bed to provide better rehab services in West Michigan.

The partnership starts this summer and therapists at Mary Free Bed will use the center's pool, treatment rooms, and fitness center.

With those resources, they can help treat a number of physical conditions.

5. The City of Walker Parks and Rec Department holding an Easter Egg-spedition.

It's a scavenger hunt and anyone can participate between now and April 7.

Six eggs are hidden at three parks: Alpine Estates, Community, and City Central Park, and all you have to do are write down the color of each of the eggs when you find them.

There's a participation form online and when you're done, you can take it to the library or ice and fitness center to get your prize.

Three grand prize winners will get a special Easter basket.

The drawing for that is scheduled for April 12.