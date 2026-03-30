Morning Buzz: March 30, 2026

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Grand Rapids Commission Night Out

Grand Rapids is taking city hall on the road with Commission Night Out happening tomorrow at 6 P.M. at GRPS University on Fuller.

Attendees can get a front row seat to local government in action, including the 7 P.M. City Commission meeting and a close-up look at major road projects coming in 2026. There are over 100 street projects and over $51 million in improvements aimed at safety, mobility, and infrastructure.

Neighbors can chat with city leaders, check out timelines, and see what construction season will bring before it hits your daily commute. There will be snacks available as well.

2026 Grow1000 Summer Youth Employment Program applications open

Grand Rapids teens and young adults have a chance to earn while they learn as applications are now open for the 2026 Grow1000 Summer Youth Employment Program.

Eligible residents ages 15 to 24 will earn $15 an hour (a $2 increase from last year) while working 20 hours a week across six weeks of hands-on experience and professional development. Since its inception, the program has employed nearly 1,400 young people, helping them build resumes and connect with local business partners like Steelcase and Cascade Engineering.

Applications for youth and registrations for participating businesses are due by May 8. For eligibility requirements and to apply, visit the Grow1000 application portal at grcity.us/grow1000.

Saugatuck Township Hall getting exterior renovations

Saugatuck Township Hall is getting a major glow-up with exterior renovations kicking off today and running through July. The building on Blue Star Highway will be transformed with a new accessible entrance, updated lighting, fresh facade, and a covered walkway canopy that wraps the space.

The front parking lot is being replaced with a pedestrian plaza, while new trees, a rain garden, and drought-tolerant landscaping add a green touch. This is the first exterior update since the building was constructed in 1976, aimed at creating a more welcoming and walkable community hub.

Mel Trotter Easter community meal

A tradition of compassion continues in downtown Grand Rapids as Mel Trotter ministries prepares to serve hundreds at its annual Easter community meal!

On Wednesday, April 1, the organization expects to welcome approximately 300 guests to the Cook Cafeteria for a full holiday spread featuring glazed ham, lemon-thyme chicken, and traditional sides. This event serves as a critical point of connection for individuals and families seeking food and comfort during Holy Week.

For more information on the event or how to support their mission of providing homelessness services in the region, visit meltrotter.org.

Grand Rapids Griffins win AHL Central Division title

Next stop, the playoff push after the Grand Rapids Griffins clinched the Central Division title last week!

After a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters, Grand Rapids locks up its first division crown since 2014-15 and first Central title since 2002-03, doing it with three weeks left in the American Hockey League season for one of the earliest clinches in franchise history!

The Griffins are 45-13-4-1 with 95 points, holding a strong position as they chase even more hardware heading into the Calder Cup Playoffs. With eight games remaining in the regular season, playoff ticket packages and single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

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