Morning Buzz: March 30

1. Tulip Time is adding more events to its lineup, this is after the state loosened restrictions on gatherings.

Art can be made at the Tulip Time Painting event with local artist Carolyn Stich. Two classes will be offered.

Also, Yoga in the Tulips will be held outside. There will be three 60-minute sessions.

To check out these events and all the other changes, just go to tuliptime.com.

2. When you set clothes out for tomorrow, make sure it's something orange!

Wednesday is Go Orange Day, a chance for you to help make a donation to feed kids in need in West Michigan.

Due to COVID, the organization is asking you to make a donation at one of their three locations in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Allegan.

From 12-5 p.m. on Wednesday, they are asking for items like fruit cups or pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, or brown lunch bags.

Organizers ask that you wear orange, or even consider decorating your car to get involved.

To learn more, visit kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange.

3. It's almost spring break for many Michiganders, and Ford International Airport expects they'll be very busy.

GRR Is estimating about 52,000 travelers to fly out during spring break. Those are early estimates, but that's about 87 percent of what they had in 2019, which was a record year, and the airport says this will be the heaviest travel days they've seen since the pandemic started.

So if you plan on traveling anytime between April 1-10, you're being asked to arrive at least two hours before your flight due to the larger number of guests.

The airport has created a central hub for all the information you need on their website, grr.org.

4. Kellogg's Cereal Straws are making their way back to a store near you this October.

Slupt up milk through a crispy sweet snack shaped like a straw.

The treats will come in two flavors: Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies.

They are sold in a 5-pack, 18-pack, and 24-pack.

5. Easter is almost here and there is a new, creative way to color eggs.

People have been using colored tissue paper to dye their eggs and avoid having a mess. Just make sure to purchase "bleeding tissue paper," which means it bleeds onto a surface when it's wet.

All that's needed is scissors, water, a spray bottle, gloves, and hard-boiled eggs.