Morning Buzz: March 3

1. As Michigan sees a plateau in COVID cases, Governor Whitmer announced restaurants will soon be able to increase their indoor dining capacity to 50-percent with a limit of 100 customers.

Restaurants can also stay open until 11 p.m., tables must remain six feet apart, and there can be no more than six people per table. The state also announced a new workgroup is being formed under the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

It will assess and make recommendations for safely re-engaging workplaces that have been remote during the pandemic.

2. The roar of the crowd will get a tad louder at local, professional sports events, on the heels of the governor's announcement. Starting March 5, the Grand Rapids Griffins will be allowed to go from 500 to 750 fans.

The added tickets will first be offered to season ticket holders, and then what's left will be available to the general public.

The West Michigan Whitecaps will be allowed to have 1000 spectators at its newly named LMCU Ballpark. Their home opener is a month later than normal this year, so they're hoping the limit will be increased even more by then.

3. Bank of America is offering free general admission to Grand Rapids Museums.

Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America private bank users can show their debit or credit cards for free admission to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the 23rd year Bank of America has provided access to cultural experiences across the country.

4. Five is the new lucky number for fruit and vegetable servings.

A new study from the American Heart Association says that's how many servings you need a day to live the longest. After analyzing data from two million adults worldwide, they say two of those services should be fruit and the rest vegetables.

The AHA says that amount will likely offer the most benefits to help prevent major chronic diseases.

5. One airline is hoping a little mystery will help boost tourism during the pandemic.

Qantas Airlines announced Mystery Flights that will go to different locations around Australia.

The catch is passengers have no idea where that is until they arrive. The airline hopes the flights will help residents forget borders are closed due to the pandemic and encourage them to travel.

The flights last all day and include activities such as wine-making, gourmet lunches, and snorkeling.