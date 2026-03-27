Morning Buzz: March 27, 2026

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Detroit Red Wings Tradition of Success art contest winner announced

Accounting and advisory firm Rehmann teamed up with the Detroit Red Wings and named Charlie Grech the winner of the 2026 "Tradition of Success" art contest, and he's skating away with a $5,000 prize.

His winning piece, "Wings of Time", celebrates the team's 100-year legacy with a fast-moving, visually striking tribute to iconic moments and venues like Olympia Stadium. Grech will be honored during a Red Wings home game with his artwork on display at Little Caesars Arena.

He has also landed in the top ten spots over the last two years of this competition. Congratulations, Charlie!

Black River Railroad construction volunteers needed

The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is entering the final stretch of a three-year project to build the Black River Railroad, and they need you help to finish!

This outdoor track will loop around the museum's 80-acre grounds in South Haven, taking passengers past historic exhibits like the 1920s farm town and the working sawmill. The museum is calling on volunteers of all ages to help lay the final tracks for this 15" gauge railroad before its scheduled completion this fall.

An informational meeting for interested volunteers is set for Saturday, April 11 at the museum grounds. Once finished, the permanent attraction will allow families to ride behind a grand scale steam locomotive to experience the sights and sounds of a bygone era.

For more information on how to join the crew, visit michiganflywheelers.org.

Meijer LPGA Classic volunteer registration open

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back June 18 through 21, and organizers are looking for more than 1,400 volunteers to help power one of West Michigan's biggest events. For just $30, you'll score perks like official gear, free meals during shifts, and tickets for friends and family.

The tournament, held at Blythefield Country Club, has raised over $13 million for local food pantries since 2014, so every shift helps fuel a bigger mission.

Spots fill fast. Visit meijerlpgaclassic.com to register.

Lenderink Tree Farm Fraser Fir Mixed Wreath Fundraiser

It's never too early to give back, and Lenderink Tree Farm has officially launched their Fraser Fir Mixed Wreath Fundraiser with a massive $50,000 goal for local non-profits.

For every holiday wreath purchased, $5 will be donated to your choice of three organizations: Michigan Veteran Homes, Special Olympics Michigan Area Eleven, or help pregnancy aid. The deadline to place your order is May 31, with wreath pickups scheduled for mid-November.

For more information on how to order, visit lenderinktreefarm.com.

Camp Kidwell Flower Fundraiser

The Camp Kidwell Flower Fundraiser is underway now through April 22, giving families a chance to raise money so more kids can experience the magic of camp.

Half of every flower sale and 100% of direct donations go straight to help cover camp costs or support the Robert "Bob" Geurink Memorial Campership Fund. Supporters can pick a specific camper to cheer on or chip in to help more kids attend.

Flower pick-up is set for May 7 through 9 at Chestnut Farms, with camper families helping deliver the goods. Summer camp registration is also open at campkidwell.org.

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