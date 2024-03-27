Morning Buzz: March 27

1. Just in time for spring break, The Getty Drive-In Theater in Muskegon opens on Friday!

The Getty opened in 1944, making this the 80th season of summer movie-going. It offers an old-school nostalgic vibe, coupled with digital projection and sound broadcast through an FM radio signal.

In addition to double features of new movies, the Getty will offer $5.00 classic movies this summer. The opening 'classic' is Twister. Plus, this Friday, the first 50 cars will receive a free Getty Drive-In sticker, and a 'Your Choice, Our Treat' coupon to get a free treat at the new concession stand.

Gates open at 7:15 p.m. so get there early to get a good parking spot!

2. Congratulations to two local students who spelled their way to the top - and are now headed to the national competition.

Joshua Diocares is now a two-time winner of the Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee. The 8th grader from Ridge Park Academy spelled the word diluent correctly in the final round, beating out 17 students from Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Barry Counties. He also won in 2022.

Kalamzoo County's Carter Tuthill will join him after spelling linguistics in his competition. The eighth grader from Millwood Magnet School says he loves to read and is a self-proclaimed huge bookworm.

Both young men will be headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a huge event organized by our parent company. That's coming up at the end of May near Washington DC.

3. Come on down! The Price Is Right Live is coming back to Grand Rapids.

Drew Carey won't be coming, but all the price is right fun will. It's happening on September 18 at Devos Performance Hall starting at 7:30 p.m.

Alongside the live show's celebrity host, randomly selected contestants get to play everyone's favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the Fabulous Showcase Showdown. It gets better because lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

4. The Soo Locks are open for the season. The Joseph L. Block was the first ship through the Poe Lock late last week, opening the navigation season a few days ahead of schedule.

The Poe Lock was rebuilt and expanded in 1969. It is 1200 feet long and 110 feet wide. It's the only lock that can handle the Great Lakes' largest freighters.

Construction continues with a third lock at the site. The now-defunct Sabin Lock will be rebuilt to match the Poe Lock.

There are three phases of construction. Phase 2 is scheduled to finish this coming summer. Phase 3 will take the longest and is tentatively scheduled to be complete by the summer of 2030.

5. Put down the paintbrush and pick up the pace! The Bob Ross Happy Little Virtual 5k is coming in April.

Run, walk, or roll your race to support tree planting and forest protection efforts in state parks.

Participation is open to everyone, and registrants can complete their 5k anywhere outdoors: on foot, or by bike, skate or paddle, or using a mobility device anytime between Earth Day, April 22 and Arbor Day, April 26.

Participants receive a keepsake t-shirt, a commemorative bib number, and a Bob Ross-inspired finisher's medal. Head to run sign up to register.

This Bob Ross-inspired program, now in its fifth year, continues to expand, with 9 other states participating.