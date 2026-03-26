Morning Buzz: March 26, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Feeding America West Michigan opens second Harvest Pantry

Feeding America West Michigan is excited to announce the opening of the second Harvest Pantry in Kentwood!

Located at 3846 52nd St. SE, the pantry is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 A.M. to 5:30 P.M. with Saturday hours on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

In just seven weeks, the pantry has served over 2,000 households and averaging 289 households per week. The pantry offers fresh, frozen, canned, and boxed food options all free of charge and no I.D. required. For more information, visit feedwm.org/second-harvest-pantry.

GRPL Latin dance showcase

Visit the Grand Rapids Public Library's main branch this weekend for a vibrant celebration of culture! The library is hosting the Armenta Dance Company for a Latin dance showcase featuring Mexican-born choreographer Laura Armenta.

This free, family-friendly event offers an interactive lecture and performance highlighting the dynamic rhythms and traditions of South American dance. The event, titled "Cuerpos en Flor" will conclude with an interactive salsa dance workshop.

It's happening this Saturday from 12:30 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. For more information, visit grpl.org.

Salvation Army seeking spring donations

Spring cleaning season is here, and the Salvation Army Grand Rapids is calling on West Michigan to donate gently used items to one of its eight local thrift stores.

Donations of clothing, accessories, furniture, household goods, and more are needed to support our communities. The thrift stores play a crucial role in helping individuals working to rebuild their lives by making everyday items affordable.

The Salvation Army thrift stores fully fund the Adult Rehabilitation Center, which provides substance-abuse rehabilitation, counseling, and life skills training. Donations can be made Monday through Saturday from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M., or you can schedule a pickup through the website.

Oceana County Council on Aging pancake breakfast

Help support Oceana County seniors at the annual pancake breakfast! The Oceana County Council on Aging is hosting the fundraiser this Saturday in Hart to raise vital funds for programs that help local older adults remain independent.

Proceeds go directly toward critical services, including home-delivered meals, in-home care for household tasks, Medicare counseling, and many other programs. Attendees can enjoy pancakes, sausage, and fresh fruit from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the OCCOA Office on West Tyler Road.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

West Michigan Special Hockey Association Patriot Cup

The West Michigan Special Hockey Association Patriots are hitting the ice for their third annual Patriot Cup this Sunday from 3 to 5 P.M. at Patterson Ice Center. This incredible program gives athletes with disabilities including autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and childhood cancer the chance to play the game free, and this time, the game puts their advanced players alongside the college and high school volunteers who have skated with them all season.

This year, it's Davenport D1 versus Forest Hills Central, with that handmade Stanley Cup-style trophy on the line and a crowd ready to cheer every goal. Griffins announcer Eric Zane will be on the call.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok