Morning Buzz: March 25, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Getty Drive-In opens this weekend

The Getty Drive-In is firing back up for its 83rd season this Friday! Gates open at 7:30 P.M. with films starting just after sunset around 8:15, and opening weekend features just $6 single features including "Project Hail Mary" and the 25th anniversary of "The Mummy Returns".

The iconic drive-in, open since 1944, blends old-school charm with modern perks like digital projection, FM radio sound, and even direct-to-car snack delivery. Opening night comes with a bonus treat, too! The first 50 cars score a free Getty sticker.

Martin fourth grader honored with Heart Saver Award by American Heart Association

A local fourth grader is proving you're never too young to be a hero. Nine-year-old Logan Van Gemert learned hands-only CPR at school, and just one day later, he sprung into action at church to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.

The American Heart Association is heading to Brandon Elementary School in Martin this Friday at 8:15 A.M. to honor Logan with the Heart Saver Award. His quick thinking proves that CPR is a skill anyone can master.

You can learn the same skills, too. Find out how to join the nation of lifesavers at heart.org.

Summer day camp registration open at GR parks

Summer just got a whole lot cooler in Grand Rapids! Registration is now open for free summer day camps for kids ages six to 12. There are three sessions running weekdays starting June 15 through August 14.

Camps will pop up at Garfield Park, MLK Park, and Roosevelt Park, featuring everything from sports and STEM to arts, games, and field trips. Free lunch and snacks are included daily, so kids can fuel up for a full day of fun. Spots are limited, and parents must register for each session individually.

They are also hiring camp counselors starting at $16.50 an hour for anyone ready to bring the energy and make a difference. Registration is available online.

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles at the Lakeshore Museum Center

You can hit the pavement for a trip through time as the Lakeshore Museum Center is inviting you to step back into Muskegon's transportation history with their new "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" walking tour.

The tours start today and run through May. Participants will explore city blocks to uncover the stories of vintage trolleys, early aviation, and historic car dealerships that shaped the region. Tours kick off at the Museum of History and Science.

Get your tickets and more information at lakeshoremuseum.org.

International Fireworks Championship tickets on sale

Tickets for the International Fireworks Championship in Traverse City are now on sale. This two-night spectacle is ready to light up the sky September 11 and 12 at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Three world-class pyrotechnic teams will compete each night, synchronizing music and fireworks into 15 minute showstoppers, all building to a massive grand finale. Fans get a say too, when nightly winners chosen by public vote before experts crown the overall champion.

Tickets start at $45 with options from field seats to private suites. Visit traversecity.com for tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok