Morning Buzz: March 24, 2026

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Windmill Island Gardens' Run of the Mill 5K

The annual Run of the Mill 5K is racing back to Windmill Island Gardens in Holland on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 9:30 A.M.

Runners, walkers, and joggers will take in Spring views around the island before heading to Window On The Waterfront and back to the finish line for medals and top finisher prizes. Registration is $30 before this Friday, March 27 and $35 after. It includes a race shirt, bib, snacks, and more.

New this year, the Mini Millers Kids Run kicks off at 10:30 A.M. with a .2-mile dash for kids ten and under. Registration for that is $15.

For more details on the race and the season opening of Windmill Island Gardens on April 13, head to windmillislandgardens.com.

Fremont Middle School student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

"Winner" can be spelled S-H-A-L-L-Y! A Fremont Middle School eighth grader is making history after securing a spot in the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

Shally Parihar outlasted 15 competitors over 13 rounds at the Greater Grand Rapids Spelling Bee to become the first student from her school to ever win the regional title. Parihar, who is also a standout in Science Olympiad and athletics, will travel to Washington D.C. in late-May to compete on the national stage. Congratulations and good luck!

Nelis' Dutch Village debuting new ride for 2026 season

Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland is excited to debut its brand-new ride this season! The 30 foot tall "Tulip Tower" is the first of its kind in Michigan, uses kid power to lift riders to the top before spinning them in a full 360 degree view of the park.

Designed with global influence and built for families, the ride features four chairs and can accommodate up to 320 riders per hour. Nelis' Dutch Village opens for the 2026 season April 17.

For more information and to plan your visit, head to dutchvillage.com.

Be Nice Family Fun Fest at DeVos Place

Free family fun is taking over downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday as the newly reimagined "Be Nice Family Fun Fest" debuts at DeVos Place. From 10 A.M. until 4 P.M., families can enjoy inflatable obstacle courses, art stations, and a pirate ship adventure all while accessing critical mental health resources.

The event also features the new "Empowered Parent Series" with sessions on brain development, online safety, and resilience featuring former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple.

Admission is free for all ages. For a full schedule of speakers and activities, visit benice.org.

Planet Fitness Dance Your Way to $10K competition

Planet Fitness is inviting Michigan dancers to "Dance Your Way to $10K". Solo dancers 18 and up can submit a 60 second video by March 31 through radio station websites for a chance to compete in a dance-off live.

Finalists will hit the floor at Planet Fitness in Troy on April 18, showing off their skills in front of celebrity judges and a hype crowd. One standout dancer will take home the $10,000 grand rpize, while all finalists score a free one-year Black Card membership and swag.

Head to wycd.com or participating station sites to enter and get more details.

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