Morning Buzz: March 23, 2026

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West Michigan Whitecaps announce 2026 concession items

The West Michigan Whitecaps are serving up a menu lineup that's just as stacked as their roster!

From beer-battered wave fries and the hatche chile queso to Polish power hitter sausages and even spam hot dogs, this menu is swinging big.

Sweet treats like Dr. Pepper Dippin' Dots, churritos, and a Dubai chocolate sundae bring the dessert, while birria bowls, walleye bites, and buffalo chicken empanadas round out the savory side.

Opening night is Tuesday, April 7 at 6:35 P.M. with fireworks and a championship celebration. Tickets are available now at whitecapsbaseball.com.

Holland Farmers Market poster artist applications open

The Holland Farmers Market is officially hunting for its 2026 poster artist, and the stakes are high. Both amateur and professional designers ages 16 and up are invited to submit their best work by April 3 for a chance to win a $500 cash prize and see their artwork featured on everything from tote bags to mugs.

Sponsored by Fris Supply Shop, the contest is looking for designs that celebrate local food, Michigan agriculture, and the vibrant community spirit of the market. Plus, there is a second place People's Choice Award up for grabs via Facebook voting.

The winning merchandise debuts when the season officially kicks off on May 13. Full contest rules and more can be found at hollandfarmersmarket.com.

Registration open for ArtPrize

ArtPrize 2026 is officially open for registration! Artists from around the world can now sign up and connect with local venues to showcase their work and spark creative conversations across the city.

This year also marks a new chapter, as executive director Catlin Whittington steps down after helping launch a massive "ArtPrize 2.0" comeback that brought in more than $82 million in economic impact and nearly a million visitors. Now, longtime ArtPrize artist Tyler Loftis is stepping in to lead the next era, promising even more access, collaboration, and community connection.

Artists and venues can register now at artprize.org with more details about the event coming soon.

Fowling Warehouse closing

After five years of bringing the unique sport of fowling to the West Side, the Fowling Warehouse has announced it will officially close its Grand Rapids doors on Saturday, March 28.

In a heartfelt message to the community, owners cited rising costs and a changing market as the primary drivers behind the difficult decision to cease operations. Fans are encoraged to stop by for one last game, a final league night, or to redeem any outstanding gift cards before the lights go off for good late next week.

For more information on final operating hours or to book one last reservation, visit the Fowling Warehouse Grand Rapids Facebook page.

Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan opens family room in Pine Rest

A new kind of care is now open in Grand Rapids, and it's all about supporting the whole family! Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan has launched the region's first "family room" inside Pine Rest's Pediatric Center of Behavioral Health.

This 1,000 square foot space serves as a calming retreat where families can step away, recharge, and find comfort without ever leaving the hospital. From snacks and lounge areas to quiet rooms, workstations, and a play space for kids, everything is provided at no cost to help reduce stress during some of life's toughest moments.

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