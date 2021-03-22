Morning Buzz: March 22

1. The Grand Rapids Griffins have postponed their game against the Chicago Wolves due to COVID.

A make-up date has not been announced, but keep your tickets because they'll still be good for the rescheduled game.

Friday's game against that same team was also postponed. The Griffins' next stop is Iowa where they plan to take on The Wild.

2. The John Ball Zoo will soon be home to dozens of supersized sculptures like this one. (See video.)

The time-lapse is of a video of a praying mantis being built entirely out of toy bricks.

The zoo says the exhibition features more than 30 sculptures of some of nature's smallest predators and the first of its kind in the U.S.

Guests can check these out on Opening Day on Saturday, March 27.

3. Kids' Food Basket is going orange, and they want people to join in on the cause behind it.

The nonprofit is hosting a drive-thru part at all three locations on March 31.

They're collecting wish list items like fruit cups or pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, and brown bags that will go directly back into their sack suppers program.

Show support by wearing orange this month, visiting restaurants for dine-in or takeout, and reading a book.

To learn more just head to kidsfoodbasket.org.

4. A winery in Sonoma, California is offering a dream job to someone with a passion for wine.

The Murphy Goode Winery is offering free rent and $10,000 a month for the one-year position.

It also comes with on-the-job training and even 30 cases of wine.

Applicants should send a video resume explaining why this would be their dream job.

The winemakers are also interested in your social media following, particularly on Instagram.

Learn more at murphygoodewinery.com.

5. For the fourth year in a row, Finland takes the top spot as the happiest country.

There hasn't been much change in the list, with European Nations Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, and The Netherlands rounding out the top five.

The U.S. did manage to move up from 18 to 14th place while the UK slipped from 13 to 18. Happiness is measured by things like GDP, life expectancy, generosity, and social support.

As for the bottom of the list, Afghanistan again took the last place.