Morning Buzz: March 20, 2026

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John Ball Zoo open for season

John Ball Zoo is open today! Celebrating 135 years, the zoo is welcoming families with fan favorites like Hugo the Pygmy Hippo and Juniper the Snow Leopard cub, plus brand new experiences.

A major highlight this year is a new 3500 square foot otter habitat opening Memorial Day weekend with underwater viewing areas. Upcoming events this season include the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Wildlife Exploration Days, and more!

The zoo is open daily starting at 9 A.M. and you can grab tickets or memberships now at jbzoo.org.

Thai culture day in Muskegon

You can take a deep dive into the sights, sounds, and flavors of Southeast Asia right here in West Michigan! Muskegon is preparing to welcome the Thai Consul General Bacharee Puengpak for a major collaborative celebration of Thai culture tomorrow.

Taking place at the North Muskegon Branch of the Muskegon Area District Library, the free event features traditional shadow puppetry, a Thai and Laotian fashion show, and authentic tastings of Massaman curry and coconut treats.

From hands-on art stations to live musical performances, it is a full cultural immersion designed for all ages. The festivities run from one to three P.M. and are open to the public.

Comedy night at The Corner

Comedy Bingo starring Marc "Skippy" Price from Family Ties hits the stage at The Corner in Muskegon on Sunday at 5 P.M. Expect a high-energy mix of stand-up, interactive bingo, and real prizes including resort getaways and gift cards.

Michigan comedians include special guest Melissa Hager will keep the laughs coming all night long. Tickets are just $15 to $20 and available now at thestageatthecorner.ludus.com or at the door, but seating is limited.

Groove For Good at Old Dog Tavern

The public is invited to the high-energy intersection where the beat meets the biosphere as "Groove For Good" takes over Old Dog Tavern tomorrow, blending live local music with urgent climate action.

Organized by Sounds of the Zoo and the Kalamazoo Climate Crisis Coalition, the fundraiser features performances by Samuel Nalangira and the Nathan Moore Affair along with a community roundtable on the new County Climate Justice Plan.

Donations at the door support artist pay and the Climate Ready Homes Project, providing essential energy upgrades for neighbors in need. For the full performance schedule and to donate, visit kalamazoocrisis.org.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore named #1 beach in U.S.; top 5 in world

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is making waves on the global stage and continues to put Michigan on the map in a big way! The iconic lakeshore has been named the number one beach in the United States and one of the top five beaches in the world by TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards!

Known for its stunning sand dunes and Caribbean-blue waters, this Northern Michigan gem earned a 4.8 rating from thousands of glowing reviews. Out of more than eight million listings worldwide, fewer than 1% receive this honor!

For more information or to plan your visit, head to sleepingbeardunes.com.

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