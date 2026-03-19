Morning Buzz: March 19, 2026

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Grand Rapids named in Midwest Living's "Best of the Midwest" awards

Grand Rapids is getting some major love this morning! The city has been named a winner in Midwest Living's 2026 "Best of the Midwest" awards, putting it on the map as one of the region's top travel destinations.

Editors highlighted Grand Rapids for its thriving craft beverage scene, vibrant arts and culture, and year-round attractions that keep visitors coming back. This recognition comes as the area continues to grow, with new development along the Grand Riverfront adding even more excitement.

You can check out the full list of winners at midwestliving.com.

Applications open for mural designs in Zeeland

Zeeland is looking for its next big splash of color! The city has officially opened a call for artists to design and paint vibrant new murals for the 2026 Downtown Zeeland Mural Project. Officials are searching for cheerful, whimsical, and abstract designs that turn blank walls into interactive photo ops for the community.

Interested creatives must submit their proposals, budgets, and portfolios by April 30, with the goal of having the finished artwork debuting by late June.

For full application details and submission guidelines, visit the City of Zeeland website.

Pet adoption event at Byron Center's Tractor Supply

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Byron Center Tractor Supply is hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, March 21 from 12 to 4 P.M. at their location on 68th St.

You can meet adorable, adoptable animals and learn more about the adoption process in a fun, welcoming environment. Plus, friendly, leashed pets are welcome to join you while you browse! For more details, call the store at (616) 455-6868.

Fretboard Festival in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo is getting musical once more this weekend as the annual Fretboard Festival returns for its 21st year. The free two-day event kicks off tomorrow with a performance by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Davis, who was Jimi Hendrix's mentor when Hendrix was a teenager, at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

Saturday's lineup at Anna Whitten Hall includes live concerts, instrument designer workshops, demos, and workshops from local experts.

Celebrate the city's iconic musical heritage in person or register to attend virtually by visiting kalamazoomuseum.org.

Rita's Italian Ice Spring celebration

Spring is arriving with a sweet treat you don't want to miss! Rita's Italian Ice is celebrating the first day of Spring on Friday, with a free, six-ounce Italian ice for every guest at locations nationwide. This year also brings a fun twist with a brand-new mystery Peeps flavor - a marshmallow-inspired ice that's keeping everyone guessing.

From March 20 through 29, you can submit your best guess online for a chance to win free Italian ice for a year and get some swag.

Rita's is in Breton Village in East Grand Rapids. To learn more, head to ritasice.com.

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