Morning Buzz: March 18, 2026

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Wings West ice arena sees new ownership; re-opening soon

Big news for hockey fans and families in Kalamazoo as Wings West gets a major revival! The facility will reopen as the Biggby Coffee Ice Cube - Kalamazoo ahead of the 2026-27 season, bringing new life to the local ice sports scene.

Public skating and hockey are expected to return as early as late June, with registration opening in April for beginner programs like "Take a Shot at Hockey" and "Get In The Game". The space will feature programming for all ages, plus a new bar and grill "CD Top Shelf".

Movement March at GRCM

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is hosting "Movement March" presented by Kent Medical Foundation, featuring a full calendar of playful, hands-on programs.

Families can enjoy interactive experiences ranging from yoga sessions to live music with Joyful Sounds to sensory play with We Rock The Spectrum, and an interactive circus from Cirque Amongus. All Movement March activities are included with regular museum admission throughout the month.

Visit grcm.org for the full schedule of events.

Kalamazoo Living History Show

Step Back in time this weekend at the Kalamazoo Living History Show! This annual event brings together more than 10,000 re-enactors, history buffs, and collectors from across the U.S. and Canada, covering eras from the French and Indian War through the Civil War.

It's the largest show of its kind in the Midwest, featuring over 270 artisans and dealers with handcrafted goods and historical supplies. There are also live demonstrations, Native American Cultural Programs, and fun hands-on activities for kids.

The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. It opens at 9 A.M., and admission is $9 for a day pass or $13 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under get in free.

South Haven Performance Series

Classical music is taking center stage in South Haven as the performance series unveils its 16th season!

The 2026 lineup features six dynamic concerts featuring international artists like pianist Elliot Wuu and the Grammy-nominated Lincoln Trio. This year also marks a new partnership with South Haven Public Schools to provide workshops for students.

Performances run from May through December at Peace Lutheran and First United Methodist Churches with tickets priced at $15, while students attend for free.

Get the full schedule and artist details at southhavenperformanceseries.org.

Easter Bunny photos at Woodland Mall

Spring is in the air and the bunny is back at Woodland Mall starting Friday! Families can hop over to the Macy's court through April 4 for festive photos with the bunny in a spring-themed set. Hours run Monday through Friday 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., Saturdays from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M., and Sundays from 12 to 6 P.M., with opening day from 3 to 7 P.M.

Pets are also welcome for photos on March 23 and 30, just make sure they are leashed or in a carrier. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome.

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