Morning Buzz: March 18, 2021

1. Imagine living through not one, but two pandemics. You can imagine it was a happy moment for 104-year-old Dolores Rusilowski.

Thanks to a partnership between Spectrum Health and the Kent County Health Department, she was able to get her COVID-19 vaccine in the comfort of her own home.

She was 2-years-old when the 1918 influenza pandemic struck. She also lived through the polio epidemic and remembers when the polio vaccine became available in 1955, and her century-plus lifespan included two world wars and the Great Depression.

2. With complications due to the pandemic, the tax deadline is going to be extended again this year.

The IRS is extending the April 15 date to May 17. While that will give people more time to sort out the extras associated with COVID, it will also help the IRS, which is swamped with their own workload of still processing last year's returns while sending out the latest round of stimulus checks.

Even if the IRS gives you more time, state taxes are still due by April 15.

3. Ford opened their new robotics building at the University of Michigan.

The $75 million facility is four stories tall, housing classrooms, research labs, along with engineers from Ford.

The automaker and the University say the new building will allow them to create robots that will make life better and safer.

4. Atwater Brewery's Mango Wheat Fruit Ale called "Whango" is back!

The brewery was gearing up last year to release this season's favorite, but then COVID changed those plans. Atwater quickly changed over their brewery operation to the production of hand sanitizer.

Whango is described as a "tropical paradise in a bottle." They say it's the perfect balance of mango sweetness and refreshing wheat flavor.

IT will be available at various retailers and brewpubs across Michigan and the Great Lakes Region where Atwater beer is sold.

Two years ago, it completely sold out in just a couple of months.

5. How do you view your March Madness bracket? Phone? Pieces of paper? On the side of a building?

A bracket for the NCAA's March Madness is now up on the side of the largest hotel in Indianapolis.

A 47,000-square-foot downtown billboard is on display, declaring Indiana, home to March Madness.

It took 100 hours to print and will be updated as the games happen.

After the championship game, the winning team's logo will go up in the center of the large bracket, where it will stay for a week.