Morning Buzz: March 17, 2026

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Public Thread design contest applications open

Public Thread is redefining manufacturing by diverting textiles from landfills and turning reclaimed materials into high-quality products through sustainable design. Now, you can win cash by presenting your ideas on how to re-purpose old t-shirts through the New Material Activation Lab!

20 selected designers will receive a $250 stipend, studio access, and the chance to compete for additional cash prizes at a final public exhibition. Applications are open through March 27 for creatives ready to transform reclaimed textiles into market-ready products.

Get more details and apply at publicthread.org.

Streets of Old Grand Rapids at GRPM expanding

The Streets of Old Grand Rapids are expanding! The Grand Rapids Public Museum is preserving the legacy of West Michigan by expanding one of its most iconic permanent exhibits with a second floor!

Opening this May, the second floor of The Streets of Old Grand Rapids will feature two new immersive spaces, including a recreation of the Kent Scientific Institute from 1868. Visitors will explore a late 19th century classroom to see the original natural history specimens that started the museum's collection over a century ago. An additional yet unnamed business from the 1890s will also be revealed as the opening approaches.

Plan your visit and get tickets at grpm.org.

Dolly Parton symphony experience at DeVos Performance Hall

Dolly Parton's multimedia symphonic experience arrives in Grand Rapids this weekend for a two-night musical journey you won't want to miss!

"Threads: My Songs in Symphony" takes over the DeVos Performance Hall this Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, featuring the Grand Rapids Symphony performing brand new orchestrations of hits like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You".

While Dolly appears on-screen to share the personal stories behind her music, a live cast of vocalists and musicians will be on stage to bring her legendary catalog to life. Tickets are on sale at dollysymphony.com.

Monster Jam event at GRCM

Monster Jam is back, bringing excitement and trucks to Van Andel Arena this weekend, but first, there will be a special event held at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum on Thursday from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M.

At the event, families can meet driver Brianna Mahon, get autographs, and see the Bailey Circuit Truck up close on the Museum's rainbow road. There will also be special Monster Jam-themed programming, ticket giveaways for the upcoming freestyle mania at Van Andel Arena, and a special outdoor photo op from 6 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Admission is $3 per person. Learn more at grcm.org.

MACUL conference celebrates 50 years

Educational innovation is taking over downtown Grand Rapids as the Michigan Association for Computer Users in Learning celebrates a historic 50th annual conference!

From March 18 to March 20, thousands of educators and tech leaders will gather at DeVos Place to explore the future of learning with nearly 300 breakout sessions on ethical A.I. and digital equity. The milestone event features keynote speakers along with an expansive expo hall showcasing the latest classroom technology.

For the full schedule and registration details, visit maculconference.org.

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