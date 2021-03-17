Morning Buzz: March 17

1. Don't leave the house without green on because it's St. Patrick's Day.

The lucky of the Irish is a time for many Americans to celebrate their Irish heritage. About 33 million Americans self-identify as being of Irish ancestry, according to U.S. Census Data.

The traditional wearing of green is likely to be more subdued this year because of social distancing and COVID-19.

There are normally hundreds of parades across America to celebrate but many have been canceled.

However, you can still enjoy a Guinness and some corned beef and cabbage at home.

2. Michigan took a gamble with online gambling, and that bet has paid off.

Michigan ranked in almost $90 million from online gambling and sports betting last month.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, about $80 million came from Internet gaming, the rest came from sports bets.

The state gets about $14 million in taxes and payments from approved operators. 12 are authorized for at least one form of online wagering.

Check out the full report by heading to the gaming control board's website.

3. Now you can own a piece of Pure Michigan. The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off original steel grating from the Mighty Mac.

According to the Facebook post on mightymac.org, they have five of the original steel grates for sale.

But if you want one, they're really big and heavy. Each grate is approximately 5.5 feet by 38 feet and 5 inches deep. Not to mention, they weigh two tons each.

4. The mayor of Stevens Point, Wisconsin wants to bring a giant statue of Robocop to his town.

The 11-foot statue was going to be displayed at the Michigan Science Center in Detroit since Robocop was based there. But the center pulled out of the deal last month because of issues tied to the pandemic.

Mike Wiza, the mayor of Stevens Point says he wants it in his town to honor the actor who played Robocop, Peter Weller.

One of the artists who created the statue says he wants to keep it in Detroit and is closing in on a deal.