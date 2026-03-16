Morning Buzz: March 16, 2026

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Tulip Time poster design winner announced

Tulip Time is giving us our first look at the official artwork for the 97th festival! Organizers have selected Michigan artist Jill Gates' piece "Legacy in Blue and Bloom" as the 2026 official poster.

Gates is an artist and educator whose watercolor work often celebrates nature, tradition, and the beauty found in everyday moments. Prints of the winning design will be available at the Tulip Time office and online at tuliptime.com.

You can experience the festival May 1 through 10 in Holland.

WMU Sport and Event Management career fair

Western Michigan University students are taking the lead by hosting the first-ever Sport and Event Management career fair on March 20. This student-led initiative connects emerging professionals with top employers across the fields of sports and athletics, event management and planning, and hospitality and tourism.

Beyond the networking expo, attendees can go behind the scenes with a panel discussion on industry challenges and enjoy a K-Wings game against the Rapid City Rush. Registration is open now for students and the general public on Eventbrite.

Michigan Irish Music Festival low-price ticket sale on Tuesday

The Michigan Irish Music Festival is holding its annual St. Patrick's Day ticket sale Tuesday, March 17, with festival passes available for $55 from midnight to midnight.

That's the lowest price you'll find for the festival, which returns to Heritage Landing in Muskegon September 17 through 20. The event features more than 25 musicians across six stages, plus Irish food, culture, dance, and family-friendly fun.

Get your discounted pass and learn more at michiganirishmusicfestival.com.

GVSU professional clothing swap

Support the next generation of professionals by clearing out your closet for a great cause! Three entities of Grand Valley State University: the Replenish Basic Needs Center, Career Services, and Alumni Relations have joined forces to launch a professional clothing swap pilot program for students.

From now through March 23, the university is collecting new or gently used interview and office wear to help students prepare for life after graduation.

Donations of suits, polos, knee-length skirts, and dress shoes can be dropped off at the Student Senate office, the Alumni House, or the DeVos Center Career Center in downtown Grand Rapids. Head to gvsu.edu/replenish for more information.

Junior Achievement's Girls' Dream Fair

The next generation of STEM leaders is getting a boost in Grand Haven! Junior Achievement's Girls' Dream Fair is this Wednesday at Central Park Place, giving 7th and 8th grade girls a chance to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students will hear from local female professionals about their education and career paths, while learning what it takes to succeed in these fast-growing fields. The day also includes breakout sessions, a STEM career fair, and a hands-on activity designed to spark curiosity.

Learn more about Junior Achievement and their programs at westmichigan.ja.org.

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