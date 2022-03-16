Morning Buzz: March 16

1. Looks like parents will still be paying higher prices for an important baby product. On Tuesday, the legislation to repeal Michigan's sales tax on diapers failed after not receiving enough votes to pass the statehouse.

If passed, the legislation would have dropped the sales tax on diapers for both children and adults.

Bill sponsor, Representative Julie Alexander, said in a news release that the vote lets down Michigan families who will continue to face the added cost of necessary hygiene items.

The push to repeal the diaper tax came after the tampon tax was repealed last year.

2. Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups in favor of more environmentally friendly options.

The cups are recyclable, but that doesn't mean they always end up getting recycled. So, by 2025 the company wants every customer to be able to either use their own mug or borrow a ceramic or reusable to-go mug from their local Starbucks.

That doesn't mean the paper and plastic cups will go away for good, but you can expect to see Starbucks pushing a new borrow-a-cup program.

3. According to ESPN, the Detroit Lions are getting ready to sign former Jacksonville Jaguar wide receiver DJ Chark to a one-year deal worth around $13 million.

Chark had 147 catches for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons with Jacksonville, but he also missed 13 games because of injuries, including nine this past season after breaking an ankle.

Chark played college ball at Louisiana State, and is a bigger receiver, standing around 6-foot, 4-inches, and weighing around 200 pounds.

4. It's National Panda Day!

Pandas are among the world's most vulnerable species, although they are no longer considered endangered.

Their diet consists mainly of plants, like bamboo. Unlike most bears, they don't hibernate during the winter.

Pandas can get pretty big, with adults topping out around 280 pounds.

5. The official Oberon release is on Monday!

The Bell's traditional launch party has been virtual the last two years, but this year it's back in-person.'

Bell's Pub, the eccentric cafe in Kalamazoo, will open at 11 a.m. on Monday for an all-day celebration.