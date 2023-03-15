Morning Buzz: March 15

1. Happy birthday to Biggby Coffee.

Today they're celebrating their 28th birthday by offering customers 50 percent off all drinks up to 24 ounces all day.

You can find this deal at all participating West Michigan and Mid-Michigan locations and no coupon is required.

2. Another sure sign that spring is here, is the opening of Frosty Boy Grand Rapids.

According to their Facebook page, they'll be opening next Tuesday, March 21 for their 9th season.

Also-they said to "stay tuned" for more details about the rotating flavors they'll be starting with.

3. Help fill your local food pantry. Menards Home Improvement Stores are serving as drop sites for local pantries through the month of March.

Menards offers a wide variety of non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries, from boxes of cereal to cans of soup that can be found in their grocery department for immediate donation.

4. You and your family can check out some cool artwork at the 41st annual Muskegon Student Art Exhibition, "Expressions".

This event showcases the artistic talents of Muskegon County K through 12 students.

You'll see two and three-dimensional artworks created in a variety of media. The exhibition opens on March 23 and continues through April 30.

5. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing welcomed a rare antelope last week, and it's just the fifth in the zoo's 100-plus-year history.

This 'Eastern Bongo Calf' was born on March 5. She's small enough to be held in your arms but will eventually be 4 feet tall at the shoulders and measure over 8 feet long. Plus, she'll grow horns.

The zoo called the birth a "critical milestone" for conservation efforts.

Right now, there are only about 100 bongos left in the mountains of central Kenya, but about 300 in zoos.