Morning Buzz: March 15

1. The Humane Society of West Michigan is hosting its 9th annual Paws, Claws, and Corks event.

This year the annual fundraiser is going virtual due to COVID. The event raises money through silent and live auctions featuring items from local restaurants and wineries.

Ticket sales are now closed, but people can still take part in their online auctions and make a donation to help them continue to provide food and shelter for animals in need.

The Humane Society was able to find forever homes for more than 3,600 pets in the past year.

2. An artistic way of saying "thank you" is underway in Muskegon, and an organization needs your help with a special tribute to frontline workers.

City Center Arts are collecting "Peace Crane" origami to put on display for those who have put themselves on the front lines during the pandemic.

The project is one that's reminiscent of an effort that started following World War II. The center is now hoping to have all the cranes made by August 6, which is the anniversary of the bombing.

City Center Arts plan to send cranes to Hiroshima in time for its annual dedication ceremony at Peace Park.

3. A brand new women's boutique store is now open in Ada.

Laurel and Jack is owned by two Grand Rapids businesswomen who started the idea as an online shop only, but after seeing much success, decided to open a brick and mortar.

The boutique features everything from t-shirts and leggings, to sophisticated dresses, home decor, and gift items. All items are selected by the owners, who have designed Laurel and Jack to be a complete boutique, where women can find an outfit or a gift at one location.

For store hours, check out their website.

4. The state of Michigan is seeing an increase in some unusual wildlife. 14 cougars made an appearance across the state last year.

All except one were spotted in the U.P. but it's the most confirmed case in one year since the Michigan Department of Natural Resources started keeping track of them back in 2008. Back then they started a cougar team to track all of the tips they get, and thanks to technology they say it has gotten easier over time.

Cougars are native to MIchigan and are the most widely distributed land mammal in the Western hemisphere.

5. Taylor Swift and Beyonce made Grammy history.

Taylor Swift won her third Album of the Year Award. She's the first female artist to accomplish that and the fourth artist overall. The previous three-time winners are Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

Beyonce became the Winningest Female Artist with her 28th Grammy Award, and West Michigan native, Billy Strings, won his first Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.