Morning Buzz: March 13, 2026

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Whitecaps announce Fan Food Vote winner

The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced the winner of their 2026 Fan Food Vote: the Fried Pickle Quesadilla!

Created by Grand Haven librarian Liz Emery, this ballpark bite features crispy friend pickle chips and melted pepper jack cheese folded into a golden tortilla, served with a side of ranch for dipping. Fans can try it starting opening night at the quesadilla cart on the concourse behind home plate.

The Whitecaps home opener is Tuesday, April 7 at 6:35 P.M. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park with tickets available now at whitecapsbaseball.com.

Griswold Auditorium art event

You can get creative for a great cause at the Art of Allegan this Saturday as the historic Griswold Auditorium transforms into a cultural hub featuring art classes, guided tours, and a silent auction.

Originally built in 1929, this architectural landmark serves as the vital home to the Allegan Community Players and remains the primary venue for performing arts in the region. Neighbors can enjoy food trucks, DIY projects across downtown, and a special screening of the film "Loving Vincent".

You can also show your support by picking up an original Allegan Starry Night print at City Hall or Brave Art Studios. All proceeds go directly towards building improvements and preservation projects. Find the full schedule and register for classes at thegriswoldallegan.com.

Windmill Island Gardens gardening class series

Spring is right around the corner, and you can get your green thumb ready with a brand-new beginner gardening class series at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland. Starting next Thursday, March 19, the monthly "De Tuin Klas" classes will run the third Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 P.M., offering expert advice from Michigan State University Extension.

The first session, "Ground Rules", will help gardeners understand their soil, site conditions, and how to set their landscape up for success. Classes are just $15 each or $100 for the full series from March through October, and they take place at the Celebration Pavilion at Windmill Island Gardens.

Space is limited, so you can learn more and sign up now at windmillisland.com/programs.

Grand Rapids Symphony season lineup

The Grand Rapids Symphony is raising the baton on a landmark season! Music Director Marcelo Lehninger celebrates his tenth year anniversary anchoring the newly announced lineup with seven mainstage programs featuring masterpieces by Mahler and Beethoven.

This season also welcomes internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung as artist in residence, along with pop favorites including the music of Star Trek and the hits of Billy Joel.

Current subscribers have priority for seat renewals, but new subscriptions are also being accepted and are available now at grsymphony.org/subscribe.

Loutit District Library Quilt Hop

The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is hosting a "Quilt Hop" throughout March to celebrate National Quilting Month!

Visitors can explore quilt displays, free programming, and even meet a quilter-in-residence, with participating libraries across the region inviting people to "hop" from one location to the next to see them all.

One feature event is a community sew-in on March 18, where people of all skill levels can help create baby quilts for the Ottawa County Maternal and Infant Health program.

You can find more information and a full schedule at loutitlibrary.org.

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