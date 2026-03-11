Morning Buzz: March 11, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Frosty Boy open for season

Frosty Boy is opening today! The iconic ice cream shop on Plainfield Avenue in the Creston neighborhood will be open from 2 P.M. to 9 P.M. Tuesdays through Sunday, and when summer hits, you can get your fix on Mondays as well.

The location is also a go-to for vegans or anyone with food allergies - they have plenty of dairy and gluten-free options!

Gilmore Car Museum unveils engine history exhibit for March

Staff at the Gilmore Car Museum are opening the engine compartments on every vehicle in the collection all month long this March!

Visitors can get an up-close look at the mechanical evolution of transportation ranging from vintage air-cooled units to the iconic big-block muscle engines of the 1960s. The display is included with regular museum admission and features guided tours focused on horsepower and design.

For ticket information and museum hours visit gilmorecarmuseum.org.

GR Ballet School Junior Company presents "The Wizard of Oz"

Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company is ready to bring a classic story to life on stage! The young dancers will present "The Wizard of Oz", a 75-minute family-friendly ballet filled with colorful costumes, magical moments, and more than 50 talented students performing.

Performances run this weekend, March 13 through 15 and March 20 through 22 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. Tickets are available now at grballet.com.

Celebrate Cesar E. Chavez this week in Grand Rapids

The Committee to Honor Cesar E. Chavez in Grand Rapids invites the community to celebrate the life and mission of the iconic labor leader this Thursday, March 12.

Chavez is known for co-founding the United Farm Workers and championing nonviolent advocacy to secure fair wages and human rights for agricultural workers. This 26th anniversary event commemorates his upcoming 99th birthday with the theme "Unity in the Community".

The march begins at the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan at 11 A.M. and concludes with a gathering at Lee Street Christian Reformed Church. For more information on the schedule and social justice activities, visit The Committee to Honor Cesar E. Chavez on Facebook.

Lakeshore Home Show in Holland

The Lakeshore Home Show is back, bringing two days of ideas, inspiration, and hands-on fun to Holland! The event runs Friday from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. at the Holland Civic Center.

You can meet local experts in building, remodeling, design, landscaping, and more while checking out the latest trends in home and outdoor living. Saturday also features "Family Day: Build Your Future" from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. with hands-on activities for kids, storytime, free building kits, and a touch-a-truck area.

Tickets are $8 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Learn more at lakeshorehomeshow.com.

