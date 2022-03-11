Morning Buzz: March 11

1. After 99 days of Major League Baseball's lockout, in the end, there will be a 162 game schedule.

Spring training starts this weekend and union head Tony Clark said players believe this new deal helps the game take steps forward.

Younger players will be paid more, and the luxury tax threshold will have its biggest year-to-year increase ever.

The first regular-season game will be on April 7.

The Tigers will open a day later for a Friday Opening Day at Comerica Park.

2. Another sure sign that spring is here is the opening of Frosty Boy Grand Rapids.

According to their Facebook page, they'll be opening next Tuesday, March 15 for their 8th season. Also, they said to "stay tuned" for more details about the rotating flavors they'll be starting with, plus a fun March contest as well.

3. Now it's time to tempt your taste buds even more. Every Friday in March from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is inviting you to get a taste of the Market hall with flights, bites, and delights all day long.

Merchants will be creating unique opportunities for you to experience a variety of items through beverage and food flights.

Some flights include an ice cream flight by Love's Ice Cream and Chocolate and a BBQ taco trio by Slows BarBQ.

Find all the details at downtownmarketgr.com.

4. Even more laughter will be coming out of Studio Park's Listening Room. They'll be expanding their programming to include comedy in addition to their musical artist line-up.

The 200-seat venue is unique in that it lets you get up close and personal with the artist on stage.

They've already hosted a number of successful comedy events including recent performances by Saturday Night Live's Chris Kattan.

River City Improv will continue to be a monthly feature. Other highlights include LaughFest shows featuring Tone Bell and Full House Comedy.

5. Scientists have discovered a new colorful species of fish hiding in the coral reefs of the Maldives.

The new species belongs to the Wrasse Family, which consists of largely bright-colored fish. Its scientific name honors the pink rose, the Maldivian national flower.

Scientists say the colorful species can be found living anywhere from 131 to 229-feet below the ocean's surface, also known as the Twilight Zone.