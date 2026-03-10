Morning Buzz: March 10, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

How to help communities affected by last weeks tornadoes

United Way of Southwest Michigan has activated the Southwest Michigan Cares Fund to support communities including Edwardsburg, Three Rivers, and Union City as they begin the long road to recovery following the tornadoes in Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties last Friday.

The storms killed four people, injured more than a dozen others, and left homes, businesses, and thousands without power. Donations to the fund will help local organizations provide critical resources like food, shelter, and recovery support for families impacted by the storms.

To donate or sign up to volunteer, visit southwestmichigancares.com and anyone needing help can call 211.

Nicholls Remodeling offering damage assessment to tornado-stricken communities

And a Flint-based business is offering help for those affected by the recent weather. Steve Nicholls, owner of Nicholls Remodeling, is lending his professional expertise free of charge to homeowners struggling to navigate complicated insurance claims.

Nicholls is providng no-cost damage assessments and policy reviews to ensure victims receive a fair repair estimate rather than just what the insurance company offers. For information on how to connect with Steve, visit nichollsremodeling.com.

Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation grants open

Michigan women entrepreneurs have a new opportunity to grow their businesses thanks to a foundation honoring a local legend. The Olga Loizon Memorial Foundation has opened grant applications for women building businesses across the state, announced to coincide with International Women's Day.

The foundation celebrates the legacy of Olga's Kitchen founder Olga Loizon, who launched her iconic restaurant more than 50 years ago despite major barriers for women in business.

Women entrepreneurs actively building a business in Michigan are encouraged to apply and must submit a business plan and demonstrate financial need. To apply or learn more, visit olgas.com/foundation.

Supporters can also donate or order their meal "Olga's Way" at Olga's Kitchen locations across the state.

Consumers Energy Foundation pitch competition applications open

Does your small town have a big idea that needs a financial boost to become reality? The Consumers Energy Foundation is calling for entries in its annual "Put Your Town On The Map" pitch competition, offering a total of $50,000 in grant funding.

Communities with fewer than 10,000 residents have until March 20 to submit proposals for projects that strengthen local economies or revitalize downtown spaces. Ten finalists will be selected to pitch their ideas at a June conference, where the top three winners will take home grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

For application details and to submit your community's proposal, visit cedamichigan.org.

Spring at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Spring fun is blooming at the Muskegon Museum of Art with new exhibits and family-friendly events for all ages! The museum is now showcasing its annual postcard salon, featuring postcard-sized artwork created by local artists using everything from watercolor and pencil to collage and ceramics.

The exhibit runs through April 16, and all pieces will go on sale that evening at 6:30 P.M. for $30 each, with proceeds shared between the artist and museum.

Families can also explore Mo Willems and Friends, a celebration of the beloved author and illustrator behind Don't Let the Pigeon Drive The Bus, running this Thursday through June 21.

The museum is hosting storytimes, super Saturdays, and special events all spring long. Get more information at muskegonartmuseum.org.

