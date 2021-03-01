Morning Buzz: March 1

1. The CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously Sunday to recommend Johnson and Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Shipments will begin going out as early as today so injections can begin Tuesday.

It's the third vaccine to become available in the U.S., but the first that requires only a single dose and the only one that can be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures.

2. Have you noticed that gas prices keep going up? It wasn't that long ago gas was $2 a gallon. Now Michigan's average is $2.76.

Experts are saying there's more than one reason for the price hike. One being the winter storms down in Texas and the Gulf, the other is the switch over from the winter blend to the summer blend.

Triple-A says the prices could continue to climb in the coming weeks before we see some relief.

3. It might not be spring just yet, but the butterflies are blooming at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The annual butterfly exhibition at the gardens opens today.

Approximately 60 colorful species of butterflies and moths from places like Costa Rica and Kenya will be flying freely inside the 5-story-tall, 15,000-square-foot Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory from now through April 30.

Head to meijergardens.org for all the latest info, and to buy tickets.

4. Today is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day!

Whether you prefer peanut butter and jelly, or you're the kind to spread, the love about the magic of peanut butter paired with chocolate, this is the day for you!

It takes about 540 peanuts to make one 12 ounce jar of peanut butter.

In World War II, the slang term for peanut butter was "monkey butter".