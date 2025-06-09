Morning Buzz: June 9, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Present Pillars' Dad Week

Dads and their kids are being celebrated all week long as Present Pillars hosts "Dad Week '25". The foundation wants to recognize the essential role fathers and father figures play in shaping families and communitites.

Dad Week will feature a series of four high-impact events focused on family fun, service, and meaningful connection.

On Tuesday, there's the Frank's Tot Lot clean-up and a movie night featuring "Lilo and Stitch". On Wednesday, dads and their kids can get a professional portrait taken at Fatherhood Flicks. Then on Saturday, spend some time at Jean Klock Park during Uncle Carl's Father's Day at the beach to grill, relax, and play!

For more information on Dad Week, visit Present Pillars on Facebook.

Friends of Kalamazoo Historic Cemeteries clean-up

The Friends of Kalamazoo Historic Cemeteries will host numerous preservation projects this summer, dedicated to preserving, restoring, and conserving the city's historic cemeteries. These events are open to the public, with all cleaning tools, supplies, and training provided.

THe first one is coming soon at Mountain Home Cemetery in Kalamazoo on Saturday, June 14. Future events are planned in July and August at other cemeteries as well.

If you want to lend a hand, you can get more information at friendsofkalamazoohistoriccemeteries.com.

Vote for Grove as the number one farm-to-table restaurant in the United States!

Grand Rapids is home to one of the best farm-to-table restaurants in the country, and you can help Grove become number one!

The East Hills culinary hotspot was one of 15 restaurants chosen for this national honor from Newsweek Magazine. The six judges commended the restaurant's commitment to seasonal, sustainable, and locally sourced cuisine.

We can all help Grove land in the number one spot for the magazine's Reader's Choice poll. You can vote once a day until polls close on June 19. Head to newsweek.com/readerschoice.

West Michigan Loving Day Celebration

The West Michigan Loving Day Celebration, now in its eleventh year, commemorates the historic 1967 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Loving V. Virginia. This landmark ruling struck down all laws which had banned mixed-race marriages in the remaining sixteen U.S. states.

The case was brought forward by Mildred Jeter, a black and Native American woman, and Richard Loving, a white man, who were arrested in Virginia in 1958 for their interracial marriage. Ebony Road Players, a Grand Rapids-based theater company, is hosting the event called "The Faces of Family" at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum this Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. More information is at ebonyroad.org/events.

