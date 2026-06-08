Morning Buzz: June 8, 2026

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Grand Rapids city pools and splash pads open

Summer is officially making a splash in Grand Rapids! The city's outdoor pools at Briggs, Richmond, and Martin Luther King parks are now open, along with splash pads across the city for free family fun!

There is open swim, swim lessons, and water fitness classes all summer long. If you'd rather hit the water than jump in it, kayak rentals are returning to Riverside Park on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with affordable rates for both kids and adults.

For pool schedules, admission rates, and program information, visit grandrapidsmi.gov/pools.

Grand Rapids Brauhaus holding World Cup watch parties

Grab a stein and pick a side! Grand Rapids Brauhaus is throwing World Cup watch parties all tournament long!

From the first whistle on June 11 all the way ot the finals on July 19, the downtown beer hall is opening early and staying late to show every single match on the big screen.

Get the full match-by-match schedule and extended hours at grbrauhaus.com/worldcup.

Grand Rapids Griffins unveil money raised for charitable and community programming

The Grand Rapids Griffins announced its community programs and charitable efforts raised more than $875,000 for West Michigan nonprofits, schools, and community organizations during the 2025-26 season.

The Griffins Youth Foundation received the largest share of the funds with support also going to groups like Feeding America West Michigan, Kids Food Basket, Mel Trotter Ministries, and the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Steve Jbara named G League Executive of the Year for third year

It's a three-peat for Grand Rapids Gold owner and president Steve Jbara as he has been named the NBA G League's Executive of the Year for three years running, making him the first exec in G League history to pull of the hat trick!

The award is voted on by his fellow team presidents, honoring his leadership, innovation, and impact on business. Under Jbara, the team says it's seen record ticket sales and marketing campaigns that get noticed nationwide. Jbara says he's humbled, but quick to hand the credit to his front office, game-day crew, partners, and fans, plus the team's partnership with the Denver Nuggets and the Grand Rapids community that keeps showing up.

Cheer on the Gold at nbagrandrapids.com.

First Street Beach named "Best Lake Beach" in USA Today

First Street Beach in Manistee just earned some serious bragging rights! USA Today readers voted it the "Best Lake Beach" in the entire country, beating out beaches from states across the nation.

The beach is known for its wide stretch of sand, family-friendly amenities, accessible facilities, and those iconic 16-foot beach slides that have been a summertime favorite for decades.

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