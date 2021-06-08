Morning Buzz: June 8

1. The FDA has approved a new treatment for Alzheimer's. It's the first drug cleared by government health officials that could slow the cognitive decline for people living with the disease.

It's also the first Alzheimer's treatment to get federal approval in almost 20 years.

The drug, known as Aducanumab, was developed by Biogen. The FDA's decision, however, is coming with mixed reviews.

It comes just seven months after all ten members of an FDA Advisory Committee voted there was not enough evidence to show the drug is effective.

Some stakeholders have also voiced concern over the drug's price, thinking it may be too expensive for some patients.

It's unknown how much it'll cost right now, and it'll likely take a few months before the drug is made available to the general public.

2. Put this on the list to keep the kids busy. The Grand Rapids Public Library is seeking Kid Sleuths for their Super Secret Summer Reading Challenge.

Kids and teens will complete activities on a game board. GRPL will have weekly Mystery Science Team Kits for participants to take home and solve.

The library is also offering virtual and in-person events including a scavenger hunt, spy movies, and crime tours.

The program is free and runs through Labor Day. Kids who complete the program will get a t-shirt and other prizes.

3. The Michigan International Auto Show is teaming up with Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids for a VIP Rooftop Party and movie premiere for the new fast and furious movie, F9.

The car-themed event on June 24 will be a fundraiser for the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation. The night will kick off with cocktails and then party goers will have a chance to see the new F9 movie at 7 p.m.

Event tickets are limited to only 200 people and are $100 per person. They're available on Show Span's website.

4. If you're on a stroll through the streets of Detroit, the murals on the walls appear to jump out at you. Now they actually will with the launch of a new app.

Electrify Detroit is launching an app that uses augmented reality to bring the city's artwork to life.

The company, started by three brothers, is sharing the app as part of the Electrify Detroit Augmented Reality Mural Festival this summer.

The brothers say the outdoor experience is designed to bring visitors to lesser-known parts of the city. But they also hope it'll give local artists and businesses a boost in foot traffic.

The augmented reality murals are spread across six different neighborhoods.

5. Detroit-based soda company Faygo has just released a new drink flavor that tastes like red, white, and blue bomb pops.

Faygo Firework combines the flavor of blue raspberry, lime, and cherry. The newest flavor will be sold in 24-ounce bottles throughout the Midwest, as well as available for purchase online.

The Firework flavor is a part of the "Can't Stop The Pop" campaign. Each bottle of fireworks will have a QR code on it that people can scan with their smartphones. They will then be taken to faygocantstopthepop.com where they can enter weekly giveaways to win Faygo Firework Merchandise.