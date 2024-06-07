Morning Buzz: June 7

1. Grab your family and friends and enjoy one of Michigan’s premier outdoor activities for free all weekend.

Michigan fishing is free this Saturday and Sunday and the event coincides with National Fishing and Boating Week.

Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters for all species of fish.

Also, a recreation passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during free fishing weekends.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Library is bringing books to you this summer.

GRPL's mobile library hits the road next week and will visit communities around Grand Rapids all summer.

The tour will start June 10 with a stop at Creston Plaza Apartments from noon to 1 p.m.

Other neighborhoods include Hope Community, Boston Square, and Walnut Grove Apartments.

You can find the complete list at grpl.org.

3. The Grand Rapids Griffins have announced six guaranteed home dates for the 2024-2025 season.

They will open the season at Van Andel Arena on Friday, October 11.

The Griffins will also play home games on Tuesday, December 31, as part of the Griffins' annual New Year's Eve Celebration and Saturday, January 18, which will lead into the great skate Winterfest.

The full American Hockey League schedule will be released later this summer.

If you'd like to buy season tickets or plan a group outing, you can visit griffinshockey.com.

4. The Bandit Run is coming to West Michigan this weekend - bringing thousands of vintage muscle cars from all over the country to Holland.

Started in 2007 as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Smokey and the Bandit. The mission is to get classic cars out of the garage and onto the road.

This year, the group has quite the itinerary. There will be plenty of fun for the kick-off with a downtown takeover in Holland on Sunday featuring a DJ and more. The drivers hit the road Monday and make a stop in Cadillac, heading north through the tunnel of trees and the tip of the mitt.

Eventually, they’ll make their way down to cruise Woodward. Learn more and follow their route on the bandit run Facebook page or at thebanditrun.com.

5. St. Julian putting a new spin on a childhood summertime favorite.

Introducing "boom pop" wine, a take after the red, white, and blue popsicle.

It's a sweet proprietary white wine blend with natural coloring. It blends notes of cherry, citrus, and blue raspberry flavors.

It pairs well with spicy foods, grilled burgers or brats, and seafood.

Boom pop will be available for a limited time at select retail partners and in all St. Julian Michigan tasting rooms located in Paw Paw, Frankenmuth, Union Pier, Dundee, Troy, and Rockford.