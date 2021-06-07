Morning Buzz: June 7, 2021

1. The Festival of the Arts returned this year with a twist, wrapping up its Plein Air Festival.

Plein Air is a French term for "painting outdoors" and during the weekend there were more than 100 artists scattered around the downtown area painting Grand Rapids' urban landscape and creating works right in front of people's eyes.

The new format was popular with visitors and artists alike.

2. People also enjoyed fun along the Lakeshore over the weekend.

Chinook Pier Fun Zone opened up in Grand Haven, the new recreational area is filled with concrete ping pong tables, cornhole, and foosball.

The city says it's a way to use the space while it debates its future.

In 2019, the shops in the area had to be torn down due to mold, impacting dozens of retailers. A group of donors paid for this project.

Later this summer, the city is expected to present its plan on what to do with the pier.

3. A royal arrival is coming! Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are welcoming their second child.

The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor," or Lili for short.

She was named after her great-grandmother the queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and "Diana" is for Harry's mother Princess Diana.

The statement from the couple's press secretary says both mother and baby are settling in at home.

4. Weird dreams can sometimes be a bit unsettling, but they actually may serve a purpose.

Researchers at Tufts University say odd dreams help brains understand day-to-day experiences in a way that enables deeper learning.

A recent study says people can expand their brainpower in the same way artificial intelligence systems are trained to become smarter.

The scientists say a person's brain can develop overly simplistic and too-familiar perceptions of the world.

If the brain undergoes chaos as a person sleeps, that can actually enhance the person's ability to learn.

5. Wendy's is offering customers a special treat to mark the beginning of the summer season.

Customers can indulge in a small frosty, free of charge, every Friday this month.

There's no minimum order required, but you have to buy something. Place an order through Wendy's mobile app or at the drive-thru and then show the mobile offer.

The "free frosty" promotion will last through Friday, June 25.