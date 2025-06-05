Morning Buzz: June 5, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Sheldon Street Symphony at GRCM

There's a new symphony in town and everyone is invited to come play! The Grand Rapids Children's Museum installed the Sheldon Street Symphony outside its building, made up of six outdoor musical instruments.

As part of the celebration, the Grand Rapids Symphony Mosiac Scholars played for the crowd. But now you can, too! There is a cavatina, rainbow sambas, tropical cyclone, harmony bells and flowers, and a penta post.

Both Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the AARP partnered with the museum on this project.

Cherry Health mobile vision clinic

Cherry Health's mobile vision clinic is back for its second summer, offering convenient eye care across West Michigan. The clinic, which debuted last year, provides complete eye exams and a wide selection of eyeglass frames. Patients can pick up prescription glasses at their preferred Cherry Health location.

Services are available to everyone, regardless of whether they are Cherry Health patients. Medicaid and most other insurance plans are accepted. A sliding fee scale based on income is available for uninsured individuals, and interpretation services are provided.

You'll find the mobile vision clinic rotating between five Cherry Health locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, and Hastings from now until August 22. You can see the full schedule and get more information at cherryhealth.org.

Free webinar series with Pine Rest

Pinerest Christian Mental Health Services is offering a free webinar series to empower individuals with tools to enhance mental health and resilience. "Rewiring: Conversations to Boost Your Mental Wellness" is a ten-part program, with 30-minute sessions led by licensed mental health clinicians.

The topics range from stress management and burnout, mindfulness and self care, substance use and recovery, online safety for children, and much more. This runs June 9 to 12 or June 16 to 18, and is free and accessible to all.

Visit pinerest.org/conversations for more details.

Creston Farmers Market returns for summer

The warmer weather has farmers markets popping up everywhere, and that includes the Creston neighborhood. This year, the popular Creston Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Creston west lot, 123 Caledonia Avenue NE.

This market will feature local farmers, food producers, and artisans offering everything from seasonal produce and farm-fresh eggs to baked goods and crafted items. Beyond shopping, attendees can enjoy live music, kids' activities, community resource tables, and themed events.

For weekly vendor lists and event updates, visit crestongr.com/farmersmarket or follow @crestongrfarmersmarket on social media.

MADL summer reading hour challenge

The Muskegon Area District Library wants us all to read to win big this summer. Lots of prizes on the line for those who are hitting the park, the beach, or the porch with a book. Readers of all ages are invited to log their minutes to win prizes like bikes, Lego, Squishmallows, gift cards, pilates classes, and more!

Any reader who gets in 10 hours between June 16 and August 16 earn a grand prize ticket for the drawing of their choice. They will also get finisher prizes like a free car wash, a bundlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and more.

Pre-registration starts tomorrow on Beanstack; the challenge begins on the 16th. Head to madl.org/summer-reading for all the details.

