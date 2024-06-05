Morning Buzz: June 5

1. A free day of fashion, art, and music. It's all happening this Saturday, June 8th down the Sodiv Corridor from noon until 7 p.m.

The day will include round-trip trolleys from Center City, free concerts in Pekich Park, fashion and food at 106 Gallery, and deals and treats in every store.

Learn more about this event and others by visiting Heartside Business Association on Facebook.

2. An in-house-only favorite for years at Long Road Distillers is now available as a ready-to-drink canned cocktail.

The celebrate Pride Month, they just released "Friend Of Dorothy" to local bars, restaurants, and retailers.

The drink features Long Road original vodka, and the bright, fresh flavors of watermelon, mint, and lime, perfect for early summer sipping.

Learn more about this drink and others, head to longroaddistillers.com.

3. West Michigan Jewels of Africa is partnering with the City of Grand Rapids to host the Junior Juneteenth Freedom Parade.

It's on Juneteenth, June 19, from noon to 1 p.m. The route starts in the 1200 block of Eastern Avenue, then west on Crofton and south on Linden, ending at Dickinson Park.

The emancipation proclamation celebration will continue at the park until 7 p.m.

This annual cultural holiday celebration is family-friendly and youth-focused.

4. Dads love food, so this might be the perfect way to celebrate on Father's Day.

The Jdek at Margaux at JW Marriott Grand Rapids is hosting an elevated cookout on June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event includes all-you-can-eat meats grilled over hardwood coals, including carved tomahawk ribeye steaks, slow-roasted heritage Berkshire Sakura Porchetta, Argentine chorizo, green circle farms whole chicken Piri Piri style, fiery and tangy.

There will also be specialty cocktails too. Tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for kids 10 and under. Grab those tickets now on Eventbrite.

5. Ready to hit the beach to enjoy music, beer, and summer in West Michigan? Tickets go on sale for the Burning Foot Festival this Saturday.

This popular event is on August 24 at Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach.

Expect lots of live music, interactive art installations, and hundreds of beers and seltzers.

Also, this year's festival will include free shuttles to and from the festival grounds. Skip parking fees by hopping on a bus at two convenient locations in Lakeside or downtown Muskegon.

There are even a few campsites available on the beach. Head to burningfoot.beer.