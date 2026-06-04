Morning Buzz: June 4, 2026

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Versiti Blood and Chick-fil-A blood drive partnership

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan and participating Chick-fil-A locations are teaming up again this summer for the third annual Chick-fil-A showdown blood drive series. From June through August, participating restaurants across West Michigan will host community blood drives. Every donor gets three free Chick-fil-A meal offers as a thank-you.

Visit versiti.org to book your appointment.

Twelve Baskets plant and garage sale

The Twelve Baskets' tenth annual plant/garage sale fundraiser is coming this Saturday, June 6, from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. It all happens at the organization's headquarters on Portage Road in Portage.

There, you can score major deals on a wide variety of new and like-new items from the garage sale and beautiful plants for your flower and vegetable gardens donated by local greenhouses, including hanging baskets, potted planters, perennials, annuals, veggies, and herbs.

New to the festivities this year is a vintage and antique car show. Cash or credit cards are accepted. Get more information from the Twelve Baskets Facebook page.

MADL summer reading challenge is here

Summer reading is back at the Muskegon Area District Library, and this year, readers of all ages can turn page-turning into prizes!

Participants who log ten hours of reading between June 1 and August 8 will earn a grand prize drawing ticket and a finisher prize, with rewards including free food, whitecaps tickets, car washes, gift cards, Lego sets, Squishmallows, and more.

Kids, teens, and adults each have their own prize packages, and the more you read, the more chances you have to win. For every additional five hours of reading after reaching the goal, participants earn another entry into the grand prize drawings.

To check out all the prizes and learn more, visit madl.org/summer.

Studio Park Sunset Cinema Series returns

The free outdoor Sunset Cinema Series is returning to the Studio Park piazza on Saturday nights!

Presented by Mercantile Bank, this partnership between downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Celebration Cinema brings free outdoor movies starting at 8 P.M. beginning this Saturday.

After an online public vote with over 3,300 responses, the lineup features hits and award-winners. The animated film "A Goofy Movie" kicks things off this Saturday. Other titles include Oscar-winning films like "Encanto", "Everything Everywhere All At Once", and "Sinners".

The series concludes on August 22, and there is no show on the Fourth of July. Seating is first-come, first-served, and drinks are available for purchase from surrounding Studio Park businesses. Outside snacks are allowed, and parking in the Studio Park ramp can be validated with any food or beverage purchase from 123 Tavern.

Learn more at downtowngr.org.

West Michigan high schooler finalist in national civics competition

Rowan Kozminski, a junior at Catholic Central High School, has advanced to the national finals of the U.S. Department of Education's 1776 Award Program, a prestigious civics competition recognizing exceptional knowledge of American history, government, and civics.

After scoring among the top four students in Michigan, Kozminski competed against top students from across the Midwest and finished fourth overall to earn one of just 20 spots in the national finals.

He'll compete in Washington, D.C. on June 9.

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