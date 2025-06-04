Morning Buzz: June 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids public pool passes

This is your last chance to pick up free Grand Rapids pool passes for your kids! City pools officially open this Friday. The last day to get a free pass for those 17 and under is today. After that, they go up to $5.

There are a couple of pool pass events still happening this week where you can register and pick them up. Tonight, it's at Richmond Park from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., tomorrow at MLK Jr. Park pool from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult while at the pool. Residential season passes for adults are $10.

Want to learn more? Head to grparks.info/2025poolpass.

KNC summer camp open house

For parents whose children are attending camp for the first time, or those transitioning to a new age group, questions about the new camp experience are common. To help parents, the Kalamazoo Nature Center is hosting a camp open house.

This event offers an ideal opportunity to understand what atypical day at camp entails. Attendees can tour the campgrounds, children will have the chance to play group games, and adults can meet the directors and staff to ask any questions they may have.

KNC summer camps are available for all age groups from pre-k through teens.

This is a free event this Saturday, June 7 at 10:30 A.M. at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

Kentwood Farmer's Market & Summer Concert Series

The Kentwood Farmers Market and Summer Concert Series kicks off this Thursday. This weekly event features more than 20 vendors, food trucks, activities, and an evening concert on the lawn behind city hall.

Shop the market from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. to find fresh produce, baked goods, crafts, and more. Then there's a free Zumba class from 5:15 to 5:45 at the concert stage. At 7 P.M., the musical act takes the stage. This week, it's Tony Thompson and Friends playing soul, funk, motown, and dance music. This week's food trucks are El Jalapeno, Pizzamim, Desi's Tropical Snow Shack, Patty Matters, and Eastown Cereal Cafe.

Sunset Cinema Series returns to Studio Park

Downtown Grand Rapids has its perks, and one of them, the popular Sunset Cinema Series, is returning to Celebration Cinema Studio Park piazza this summer.

Presented by Mercantile Bank, this free outdoor movie series is a joint effort by Celebration Cinema Studio Park and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Building on last summer's success, the lineup is expanding to include 11 movies shown every Saturday from June 7 to August 23 at 8:00 P.M. Please note, there will be no movie on July 5, 2025.

There was an online public vote for the movies this year, and a wide variety is on the docket. Animated films like Shrek, Moana 2, and Inside Out will be shown, as well as classicsc like The Hunger Games, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Grease.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons can purchase drinks from surrounding Studio Park businesses, including indoor theater concessions, and are permittied to bring outside snaks and low-profile chairs for comfort. Parking in the Studio Park(ing) Ramp can be validated with any food or beverage purchase from 123 Tavern.

Cartier Trail unveils new artwork

A popular outdoor trail has a refresh for the season. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts brought in three new artists for the Cartier Trail. This one-mile paved path now features large scale, three-by-four foot reproductions of "Thy Own" by Erin Houghtaling of Saginaw, "Peace" by Francie Skarritt of Ludington, and "Lincoln Lake Birch" by Helen Heddens of Prospect, Kentucky.

This public art project celebrates creativity, community and access. Want to learn more about this exhibit and others? Head to ludingtonartscenter.org.

