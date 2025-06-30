Morning Buzz: June 30, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Arborialis ArtPrize experience

Another spectacle is set to arrive for ArtPrize 2025 this fall! It's called "Arborialis: An ArtPrize Experience", an inflatable uminarium created by the internationally renowed, U.K.-based art collective, Archetects of Air.

From September 19 through October 4, Arborialis will transform a portion of Monroe Avenue into a walkable, color-drenched dreamcape. This family-friendly, ticketed experience is a rare chance to step inside a living sculpture.

While it's not eligible for ArtPrize voting, Arborialis is an official ArtPrize program offering, and early bird tickets are just $10. Availability is limited and expected to sell quickly. For information and tickets, visit artprize.org/artprize-experience.

Funbox bounce house at Woodland Mall

It's an even bigger Fourth of July celebration this year as a new 25,000 square foot bounce house is set to blast off that day as well. Jump, slide, and bounce as Funbox, billed as the "world's biggest bounce park", is opening in Grand Rapids at Woodand Mall on Independence Day. It will remain there until August 10.

Located in the parking lot just outside of Von Maur with ten interconnected bounce zones, highlights include a 23-foot slide, obstacle course, ninja wall, and more! It's designed for all ages, including adults. Each session lasts approximately 90 minutes.

For more details or to book your tickets, visit funbox.com/grandrapids.

West Shore Art Fair in Ludington

The 2025 West Shore Art Fair comes to Rotary Park in Ludington for the Fourth of July weekend. Jury-selected arts across different mediums will be featured. The event is managed by the Ludington Area Center For The Arts.

There will also be live performances, food stations, a children's activity area, and children's art buying tent.

All proceeds from the children's art buying tent will benefit the kids' programs at the Ludington Area Center For The Arts. Volunteers are still needed! Visit ludingtonartscenter.org to select a time slot.

Grand Rapids earns platinum certification by MGCP

Big congratulations are in store for Grand Rapids! The city has achieved platinum certification for its environmental leadership by the Michigan Green Communities Program. This is all part of the MGC Challenge, where local governments receive bronze, silver, gold, or platinum seals of achievement for outstanding community leadership in energy efficiency, climate resilience, recycling, mobility, environmentally stewardship, and more.

Grand Rapids is not the only city in Michigan to achieve platinum status. Ann Arbor is the only other city to be the first ones achieving this honor. Elsewhere across the state, six communities achieved bronze certification, 18 were awarded silver, and 42 achieved gold.

Wine Spectator 2025 restaurant awards

Wine Spectator, the world's leading authority on wine, just released its 2025 restaurant awards, and 39 Michigan restaurants earned top honors for excellence in their wine programs.

This year's awards program recognized over 3,800 dining destinations from around the world, focusing exclusively on the excellence of their restaurant wine service. 5 of those restaurants are located in West Michigan, including:

- Butch's Dry Dock in Holland

- Coasts 236 Restaurant and Bar in Saugatuck

- Noto's Old World Italian Dining and Cafe Mamo in Grand Rapids

- Nibi in Battle Creek

