Morning Buzz: June 30

1. The City of Grand Haven officially kicked off a project on Wednesday, bringing shops and restaurants back to Chinook Pier.

The city held a ribbon-cutting event to mark the occasion. The outdoor space features several food trucks, as well as the Surf Shop Grand Haven.

In 2020, city officials voted to demolish the former Chinook Pier Buildings after mold was discovered.

The city says this new idea offers a temporary way to utilize the space. Earlier this year, a number of redevelopment proposals were considered, but officials decided not to move forward with any of them. So for now, the new market-style space will be sticking around.

2. Remember to keep firework safety and rules in mind ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

In Grand Rapids, people can only light fireworks between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. now through the 4th of July.

Fireworks can't be used on public property, including schools or churches.

Violators can be fined up to $1,000 for each offense.

3. Broad Leaf Brewery is expanding to Bridge Street.

Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits will be taking over the former Sovengard location, between Broadway and Alabama Avenues.

Broad Leaf's second location will have a similar look and will serve up small-batch craft beer, but different cocktails and food.

Broad Leaf opened its first location in 2019 on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard and 29th Street in Kentwood.

The owner says if the interior design and planning all goes well, Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits will open later this fall.

4. Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheeze-Its for two items that are being tested out on the fast-food giant's menu.

The first is the "Big Cheese-It Tostada," which is made up of a large Cheeze-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. Inside the super-sized cracker is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes.

The other product is a "Big Cheeze-IT Crunchwrap Supreme," which substitutes the usual tostada shell with another giant Cheeze-It cracker. It also features the usual ingredients, including ground beef and tomatoes.

Right now, these extra-cheesy meals are only available for the next two weeks in a Taco Bell in Irvine, California.

5. One airline is boosting your flying experience to the next level of comfort.

The airline "Air New Zealand" is trying out its Skynest concept, which will include six full-length "sleeping pods" where passengers can stretch out and take naps on actual beds.

The "sleeping pods" will be part of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner in 2024. The company says they will be available on "ultra-long 17-hour flights.

The airline has added a Sky Pantry to the premium economy and economy cabins, allowing customers to stretch their legs and eat during the flight.