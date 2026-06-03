Morning Buzz: June 3, 2026

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Grand Rapids neighborhood match fund proposal applications open

The City of Grand Rapids is teaming up with residents once again to spark projects that bring neighbors together and celebrate what makes each community unique. Residents can submit neighborhood match fund proposals now through June 30 for projects scheduled from September to February.

The program awards $500 to $5,000 to help resident-led ideas take shape in neighborhoods across the city. Previously funded projects have included community dinners, art crawls, kids shoes giveaways, and free coding classes. Grand Rapids residents, non-profits, and community-based organizations can apply through the deadline, and projects must be led by a local resident from that specific community.

Find more details and submit your application at grandrapidsmi.gov.

Portage Founding Fathers exhibit

The City of Portage is inviting people to step back in time with a unique Founding Fathers exhibit at city hall. From June 1 through July 10, a life-size diorama recreating the signing of the Declaration of Independence will give visitors the chance to sit at the signing table, pose for photos, and experience a defining moment in American history.

Guests can also sign and take home their own commemorative Declaration of Independence as a keepsake of the nation's 250th anniversary.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular business hours at Portage City Hall.

Creston neighborhood Saturday events

The Creston neighborhood has some big things happening this Saturday: the Creston yard sale and the kickoff of the 2026 Creston farmers market are both happening June 6!

Explore over 100 yard sales across the neighborhood from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. to find everything from housewares to vintage items. You can even grab a digital or paper map to find every single sale. Plus, hit up the opening day of the Creston farmer's market at City High/Middle school from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. for fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade crafts from local vendors.

Get all the details and access your map at crestongr.com/yardsaleday.

Loutit District Library creative space

A brand-new creative hub is opening this weekend at Loutit District Library, giving community members free access to everything from 3D printers and laser engravers to sewing machines and art studios.

The new makerspace, created with support from the Waanders Family Trust and the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, is designed to help people create, learn, connect, and even digitize old photos and home videos. The public can get a first look during an open house Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The space includes two areas: one focused on technology and making, and another dedicated to artistic expression and traditional crafting. Best of all, classes, events, and one-on-one instruction will be free for the community.

Kentwood Kickoff to Summer event

The City of Kentwood is ready to kick off summer with a massive community party! The annual "Kickoff to Summer" celebration is coming to the Kentwood City Hall lawn this Saturday from 12 to 8 P.M.

Bring your appetite for over 20 food trucks, grab a drink at the card-only beer tent, and shop from more than 15 local vendors. There is plenty of family fun with a free kids zone open from 12 to 6 P.M. featuring two foam parties, an obstacle course, and face painting. Plus, enjoy live music all day. You can also stop by the Parks and Recreation tent to learn more about the brand-new community center opening later this year.

For the full vendor lineup, event schedule, and parking map, visit kentwood.us/kickofftosummer.

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