Morning Buzz: June 3, 2025

Bouws Pool open swim schedule

If this week's temperatures have you looking for some relief, head to the pool! The Bouws Pool in Holland opens for the season on Friday.

Open swim is seven days a week from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. and 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Kids 16 and under are free; 17 and up are just $2. Grab your towel, sunscreen, snacks, and make a day of it!

There are also swim and dive lessons available in the morning - visit the city's website to learn more.

Battle Creek Public Works open house

The city of Battle Creek's Department of Public Works will now host its annual open house tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 4 from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at 150 S. Kendall St. in Battle Creek.

The free, family-friendly event, originally slated for May 14 was rescheduled due to weather, and will feature city vehicles, a scavenger hunt, giveaways including compost and plants, music, and a food truck.

Staff will showcase their work in maintaining city services, such as the wastewater treatment plant, Verona Drinking Water Facility, and recycling programs.

Long Road Distillers brings back "Friend of Dorothy" cocktail

Happy Pride, friends! Long Road Distillers is celebrating this month by bringing back the "Friend of Dorothy" canned cocktail. It debuted last year in June, and is available again for a limited time to show support and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community.

It features Long Road vodka, plus watermelon, mint, and lime. The name is a nod to a phrase historically used in the LGBTQ community to identify an ally. It's believed to reference Judy Garland's portrayal of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Long Road is proud to partner with AYA Youth Collective and the Grand Haven Pride Festival, and you can also find Friend of Dorothy at this year's GR Pride Fest.

"Old Heart" local showtimes

The nationally-released feature film, "Old Heart", shot in West Michigan with local cast, is beginning its week-long run at Celebration Cinema. Adapted from Peter Ferry's award-winning novel, Old Heart tells the story of Tom Johnson, an American soldier who is part of the allied liberation of the southern Netherlands in the fall of 1944. He works with Jewish translator, Sarah Van Praag, to smuggle food and supplies to starving residents of northern cities trapped behind Nazi lines. The two end up falling in love.

The film's week-long run at Cinema Carousel in Muskegon is scheduled to start Thursday, June 5. Additional screenings will be held on select days at the Grand Rapids Veterans Home, Hpe College, and The Dogwood Center in Fremont. For a list of showtimes, visit celebrationcinema.com.

LST393 D-Day event

This week marks the anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy during World War Two. The armada included USS LST 393, now a veterans museum in Muskegon.

It's hosting a special event this week, with Medal of Honor recipient James "Doc" McCloughan. He's from Southy Haven and served as a medic during the Vietnam War. He will speak at 10 A.M. Saturday, and right after that,k you can eat a pancake breakfast.

There are special activities for the rest of the day, including re-enactments, a flyover, a special Andrews Sisters tribute, and more. There are also museum discounts.

Head to lst393.org for a full schedule.

