Morning Buzz: June 28

1. It's a great night to get out to the Fulton Street Farmer's Market! They're hosting a market for businesses run by black and indigenous people fo color tonight.

The BIPOC Night Market will feature farmers, food creators, concessions, and more. It'll last from 6-9 p.m., with live music and community organizations.

If you can't make it out tonight, they'll be hosting another event like this in September.

2. The new Chinook Pier Food Truck Park will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Grand Haven Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The new food truck park features four food vendors, including Lake Effect Kitchen's newly-refurbished Harbor Trolley.

Other food vendors in the Chinook Pier Park are Crepes by the Lakes, Whipped (a brunch truck), and Pita on the Pier.

The Chinook Pier Food Truck Park is a new venture by the City of Grand Haven to bring more interest and activity to the waterfront area.

More information is available at lakeeffectkitchen.com.

3. The city of Grand Rapids' Independence Day Fire Works Show is happening on Saturday at Ah-Nab-Awen Park along the Grand River.

There's live entertainment starting at 6 p.m. and the event is free to attend.

Fireworks are scheduled to be set off at 10:30 p.m

4. In honor of National HIV Testing Day, the Kent County Health Department is hosting several events this week where you can find out your status for free.

Trying to get away from the often overwhelming setting of a clinic, the events this week are being held in Kent County Parks.

They have two more events this week at Heartside Park and Garfield Park.

Aside from this week's events, people can always get a free HIV Test through the Kent County Health Department by calling the Fuller Clinic at (616)-632-7171.

5. Krispy Kreme is making the 4th of July celebrations a little sweeter.

Until July 4, customers who wear red, white, and blue to participating shops will get a free donut.

The donut chain is also introducing new patriotic-themed donuts. The "I Heart America" collection features four donuts decorated in stars, stripes, and sprinkles, and comes in a limited edition 4th of July theme box.