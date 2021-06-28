Morning Buzz: June 28

1. Earlier in June, Faygo released a new limited-edition flavor, "Firework!" The red, white, and blue popsicle once was sold in stores and online is now only available on eBay.

People are selling four-packs of 24-ounce bottles for $45 to $55 or settle for just one bottle for $15 plus shipping.

However, Faygo does say they're planning to make more. There's no word on when it'll be shipped out to stores.

2. A popular spot to enjoy the great outdoors us vying for the "Favorite Campground in the US" in Michigan.

Platte River Campground in Honor, Michigan, is on the USA Today and 10Best Reader's Poll.

The 20 Campgrounds in the running have been chosen by a panel of outdoor adventure and road trip experts along with the 10Best editors. Now it's up for the public vote.

The National Park Service says they've heard Platte River Campground referred to as "The Cadillac of all campgrounds."

In terms of amenities, Platte River campground offers trash/recycling collection, Internet connectivity, food storage lockers,

picnic shelters, a fish cleaning station, grills, and an amphitheater.

The campground's location makes it ideal for those who want to hike, canoe, kayak, swim, bike, and fish.

You can vote for your favorite campground once per day through Monday, July 19 at noon. USA Today and 10Best will announce the winners on Friday, July 30.

3. The Tigers beat the Houston Astros Sunday night to split the weekend series.

On the bottom of the tenth, based loaded, and Tigers' Robbie Grossman with the squeeze bunt to the third-base side of the mound.

Astros pitcher Blake Taylor tries to flip the ball to the catcher, but it was not in time. The Tigers win 2-1 in the bottom of the tenth with a walk-off squeeze bunt.

4. Tokyo is a no-go for tennis star Serena Williams.

Williams announced she doesn't intend to compete in next month's Olympic Games, telling reporters "I don't feel like going to them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion didn't offer a specific reason why she doesn't want to play the International event.

She is playing in the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament, which will happen on Tuesday.

The Olympics are slated to commence on July 23.

5. LEGO is trying to make its iconic toy bricks more sustainable.

The Danish toy maker unveiled a prototype brick made entirely from recycled plastic.

LEGO says the plastic came from discarded bottles, and that the material meets the company's strict quality and safety requirements.

A one-liter plastic bottle provides enough raw material for ten 2x4 LEGO Bricks. But don't look for the new bricks just yet.

LEGO says it will be some time before they hit store shelves, and more research is needed.

The next phase of testing is expected to take at least a year.